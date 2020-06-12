MONTPELIER – Gov. Phil Scott said Friday he supported a recent move by NASCAR to ban Confederate flags and endorsed the painting of “Black Lives Matter” on State Street in Montpelier.
Scott, himself a longtime race car driver, said the recent decision from NASCAR to ban the flying of the flag “speaks volumes” and that he applauded the company’s president, Vermont native Steve Phelps, for “stepping up to do the right thing.”
“The fact is, they risk losing a part of their fanbase with this move, but they didn’t let that stop them,” Scott said. “They stepped up to do the right thing, and we need more of that. We all need to look at steps we can take – large and small – to increase equity and address systemic racism and disparity.”
The move to ban Confederate flags from NASCAR events comes amid widespread protests over police brutality and the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed after an officer from the Minneapolis Police Department held his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes straight.
The move, coming as nationwide protests have led to the removal of other controversial monuments to former Confederate leaders, has drawn sharp responses both in favor and opposed to the decision, with at least one NASCAR driver – a racing truck driver – saying he’d quit the company due to the ban.
Meanwhile, Scott took to Twitter on Thursday to say he supported a movement to approve painting “Black Lives Matter” across Montpelier’s State Street, saying it was “a necessary reminder that we must make equity a priority and use this movement to drive real action that will benefit all of Vermont.”
The markings would mirror one painted near the White House in Washington, D.C.
According to a report from VTDigger, the initiative needed state approval due to the fact that Montpelier’s State Street is also an extension of U.S. Route 2.
During his press conference Friday, Scott touted a recent effort by state public safety and law enforcement officials to revisit police hiring, training and use of force policies, among other reforms.
“We need to listen and learn and educate each other, and put real action behind it, because this can’t just be led by state government,” Scott said. “All across Vermont, we need to think about how each of us, individually, can end bigotry and hate, increase equity and improve the lives of all Vermonters.”
He has also publicly endorsed acquiring body cameras for members of the Vermont State Police, telling Vermont Public Radio earlier this week it was a longtime goal and “important from a transparency standpoint.”
During a press conference Wednesday, Scott pushed back against calls to “defund the police,” a rallying cry amid nationwide protests calling for the reallocation of funds earmarked for police budgets to social services, and, according to a VTDigger report, leaders in Vermont’s legislature appeared to share the governor’s hesitance.
Protests over George Floyd’s death and police brutality and racism as a whole have taken place across Vermont, from Burlington to traditionally quieter corners like St. Albans.
Scott encouraged Vermonters on Friday to continue discussing issues of racism and disparities in the Green Mountain State, telling reporters “I think it’s important to keep a focus on this, so we don’t’ lose momentum and can make sure this translates into action.”