MONTPELIER — On Monday, Gov. Phil Scott announced that health care providers will be allowed to resume outpatient services and surgeries provided they follow a list of guidelines.
It’s the latest step in a complicated dance in which public health takes the lead while the governor and his advisors work with representatives from every sector of the economy to determine who can safely reopen and with what requirements.
Scott issued a “stay home, stay safe” order in late March that ordered in-person operations of non-essential businesses and services to cease in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19, a potentially fatal and easily transmitted disease.
Over the past couple of couple of weeks, Scott has slowly allowed some business operations to resume. On Friday, he announced manufacturing and construction operations could resume with up to ten employees at a time.
This weekend farmers markets were allowed to open with restrictions in place limiting social interaction. Greenhouses and garden stores have also been allowed to reopen with limits on the number of people allowed into the business at one time.
“It’s anything but business as usual,” Scott said, calling the state’s reopening phased, creative and strategic.
Scott has allowed some business operations to resume because Vermont’s COVID-19 case numbers have plateaued with only eight people hospitalized with confirmed cases and seven with suspected cases on Monday. Fifty-two Vermonters have died from confirmed cases of COVID-19.
One factor in the decisions about what to reopen has been the risk of attracting visitors from states with more active outbreaks, including New York and Massachusetts, Scott said, indicating that when the state’s event and lodging businesses will be allowed to open will depend, to some degree, on what is happening in neighboring states. “Those are the people who want to come here,” he said.
Continuing to reopen will depend on what happens with the virus as economic activity resumes.
“We’re always trying to look into the future on a daily basis,” said Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont’s health commissioner.
Among the metrics being watched is the percent of COVID-19 tests which come back positive, the number of new infections, the number of hospitalizations and the number of patients needing intensive care, explained Levine.
Currently, the number of tests in Vermont coming back positive each day is in the low single digits. The state would not want that number to rise above ten percent, Levine indicated, although that in itself would not likely be enough to trigger a resumption of shutdown measures. Instead, he said decisions are made based on an “analysis and synthesis of all the data.”
“We need to try and be nimble. You don’t want to discover on day 14 what you should have done on day four or five,” Levine said.
Vermont has expanded both its testing and contact tracing capacity. As a result, the state will have a lot more data on which to base decisions than any state had in the initial phases of the disease, Levine said.
One of the challenges of reopening is the lack of childcare as childcare businesses remain closed except to serve essential workers and schools will be closed through the fall.
The state has said it will have a plan for childcare by June 1, and Scott indicated decisions will be made regarding summer programs for kids next week. His Restart Vermont team is actively working on the opening of summer camps, he said.
In the meantime, parents who can’t return to work when recalled because they lack childcare will be able to remain on unemployment as a result of changes to both state and federal rules.
Nearly 7,000 Vermont businesses took advantage of the federal Paycheck Protection Program to collectively borrow more than $1 billion to help them meet payroll and other expenses. For businesses which meet certain requirements, the loan becomes a grant that they don’t need to repay. However, one of those requirements is reopening within a specific time frame.
Scott said he was aware of the problem, as was Vermont’s Congressional delegation, which is trying to get those requirements changed.
When asked if businesses should escrow funds from federal programs in case they needed to make payments back to the government, Secretary of Commerce Lindsay Kurrle advised businesses to contact their bankers or financial advisers for assistance. There were also members of the Restart Vermont task force who can provide assistance, she said.
Requirements for health care providers
In order to resume operations, health care providers are being required to take a number of steps to protect both patients and staff including:
- Screening patients for symptoms of COVID-19;
- Screening staff;
- Requiring patients to wear face masks in public areas;
- Requiring staff to wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE);
- Maintaining sufficient supplies of that equipment themselves;
- Following appropriate disinfection procedures;
- Only allowing essential personnel to have contact with a patient; and
- Testing any patient whose procedure will involve airway management for COVID-19.
If the efforts to contain COVID-19 continue to successful, opening of dentistry and eye care centers would likely follow, said Levine.
Scott indicated that if hospital capacity and PPE supplies remain strong then inpatient surgeries may be allowed to resume.
The decision comes as the University of Vermont Health Network announced that it expects to lose $152 million by the end of its current fiscal year at the end of September and Northwestern Medical Center asked staff to volunteer for layoffs.