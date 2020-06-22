Big financial changes are coming soon to Saint Michael’s College, according to a June 12 email from President Sterritt to all SMC employees.
“The college has been confronting constrained resources for a number of years,” the email stated. “These challenges have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the disruption we experienced.”
Sterritt announced a number of financial measures including that all faculty and staff members making more then $35,000 a year will take a reduced salary beginning July 5.
Percent of reduction increases in increments depending on an individual’s pay bracket. For example, those earning $35,001 to $45,000 will take a 2.0% reduction, while those earning $105,001 to $130,000 will take a 10% reduction. The president herself is taking a 15% reduction.
These salary reductions will be reviewed again in December, according to the email.
Alessandro Bertoni, SMC director of marketing and communications, said $35,000 was established as a starting point for salary reductions in order to protect the college’s lowest-income employees.
“The college decided that if possible, it should try to spare employees at the lowest end of the salary scale harm from salary reductions,” he stated in a June 22 email to the Sun.
Sterritt’s other announcements include:
SMC permanently closed the Early Learning Center, leaving dozens of families without childcare, as first stated in an May 19 letter from Robert S. Robinson, SMC vice president of finance.
Six staff members’ positions will be discontinued on June 30. “We very much regret that it was necessary to eliminate positions,” Sterritt stated. “We thank these colleagues from the bottom of our hearts for their service to St. Michael’s.”
Effective July 1, William Anderson, chief information officer, will no longer have a seat in the cabinet of the president. He will return to teaching in the department of business administration and accounting.
The annual contracts of four-full-time instructors were not renewed. Bertoni stated he could not provide further comment at this time.
Jeffery Trumbower, interim vice president for academic affairs, has proposed the discontinuation of the French, Latin and Applied Linguistics majors and minors. The board of trustees will make the final decision about the status of these programs after hearing the opinions of the Curriculum and Educational Policy Committee and the Faculty Assembly. “A proposal has been put forward which is undergoing an internal process of review and deliberation according to faculty regulations, “ Bertoni stated.
All faculty sabbaticals have been suspended for the 2020-21 school year.
The college will assess its staff’s retirement benefits, and possibly adjust them, in the fall, once the college knows of its final enrollment numbers.
In her email to staff, Sterritt stated these measures will help to address the shortfall in SMC’s budget.
“We cannot, however, achieve sustainability by cutting alone,” she stated. “We will continue to build upon the work we have already begun to develop new and innovative programs.”
Sterritt thanked the staff for their hard work over the past few months, in transitioning the college to remote instruction and in creating new graduate and undergraduate programs.
“It is your care for and commitment to our students that make this such a special community and that make these difficult decisions even harder,” she stated.