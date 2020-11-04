COLCHESTER — After an outbreak of 65 total cases of COVID-19 on campus over the last two weeks, Saint Michaels College will be move to entirely remote classes for the remainder of the semester.
During a meeting Monday with Commissioner of Dr. Health Mark Levine and his team at the Vermont Department of Health, college officials made the following decisions:
- All classes for the rest of the semester will be conducted remotely.
- There will be no in-person group activities.
- Take-out dining will continue.
- All gatherings of any size are prohibited, and no on-campus or off-campus guests are allowed in any residences, including rooms and common areas.
"It is of paramount importance for everyone to adhere to all COVID policies, including policies for quarantine and isolation, in order to avoid having to spend Thanksgiving break in isolation or quarantine on campus or causing a friend to have to do so," President Lorraine Sterritt stated in a Nov. 2 email. "We want every student to have a safe and healthy return home for the holidays."
In an effort to slow the spread of the virus, students are only allowed to occupy their own suite, townhouse or room. Visiting other residence halls is prohibited, and those found violating that policy will be fined $250, according to a Nov. 3 email from Dawn Ellinwood, vice president for student affairs. A second offense will warrant removal from campus housing for the spring semester.
If they wish, students can return home as early as late this week, but only if they first receive a negative test for COVID-19. Further testing will be conducted starting this Wednesday, Nov. 4. Family or friends who are coming to campus to help students move out, are not allowed to enter any building on campus.
