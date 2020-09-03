The Colchester Milton Rotary Club is excited to announce that it’s embarking on a project to recognize community heroes with Operation Flags for Heroes.
Soldiers, health care workers, school employees, fire and safety personnel, grocery store workers, and community volunteers -- all those who are essential to daily living -- will be honored through the project.
The rotary club will be displaying American flags at highly-visible locations in both Colchester and Milton this Labor Day Weekend and then again on Nov. 11’s Veterans Day. Each flag will have a plaque designed to honor a specific person or group and acknowledge their accomplishments.
This year, the flags will be flown at Dick Mazza’s General Store in Colchester and at R.R. Charlboise, Inc. in Milton. The public is encouraged to drive by and see how moving the Operation Flags for Heroes display will be.
The Colchester Milton Rotary Club will be taking orders for Veterans Day immediately, and orders for the five big “hero” holidays will be accepted shortly. Funds raised from the project will be used to help meet community needs.
For more information, visit cmrotary.org or contact Chuck Ginsburg at chuck34@comcast.net or (802) 578-3546.