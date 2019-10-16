The Colchester-Milton Rotary Club’s most recent project culminated in a trolley laden with new toothbrushes and flossing sticks, scarves and socks, knit caps and mittens, donated to support home insecure youth in Colchester.
While the club undertakes various projects, they have focused recently on addressing substance abuse and food insecurity in the community.
“From our perspective, working with families to make sure kids are in school helps to break the cycle of poverty. It helps kids to do better in the future than they did growing up,” said rotary president Aaron Glosser.
“This project in particular is focused around kids who are homeless or housing insecure. Giving them as best a chance as they can to pay attention in class and learn and get a good job: that’s ultimately what we’re hoping to do.”
According to Heather Finelli, Homeless Liaison to the Colchester School District, the number of homeless students in the district has grown more than five times from 2016 to 2018, and continues to grow. “There is a direct and considerable impact that these donations, and grant funds, have on our families; whether it’s warm clothes or transportation to appointments, we do what we can to help,” Finelli wrote in an email. “It’s difficult for them to be ready to learn when their basic needs aren’t met, and working together as a community, we can help these families in need.”
Over the last few years, the school district has received support from the rotary and from grants to purchase backpacks filled with school supplies, and gas and food cards. “It is so amazing to see the generosity given here. We know these items will be appreciated and put to good use,” said Finelli at the rotary meeting on Oct. 10. “It is so important for basic needs to be met in order for kids to be ready to learn and get the most out of their education.”
Ultimately kids are at school to learn, not worry or be embarrassed about a lack of warm clothes or toiletries, Glosser explained. “This is a systemic solution to food insecurity and substance abuse,” he said.
The club also supports COTS Day Station, often serving lunch to the community, but Glosser hopes to continues projects like this to better serve folks in the long-term.
Donations came from community members and businesses such as Sunny Hollow Dentist, Twin Crafts, the Hampton Inn, Essex Resort and Spa, the Burnham Memorial Library knitting club, and Darn Tough Socks, among many others.