Twenty-one years ago, Ann Carol Moffett, who was then a recent graduate of St. Michael’s college and a mother of two, sat nervously at a large table waiting for her job interview to begin.
“It was at a really big table and it seemed like a whole lot of people,” she said. “This was a place I wanted to stay and it was a job I wanted, so I was pretty nervous about it.”
Moffett was offered the position and since that moment, has taught at Colchester High School every day. After 21 years, she is retiring this month.
Before being hired at CHS, Moffet had been a teacher for 10 years already in a variety of different places. She taught in Virginia, where she grew up, as well as in South Carolina and Las Vegas, NA. She even taught English as a second language at an international school in Malaysia.
After teaching overseas, Moffett decided she wanted to go to graduate school, and her enrollment at St. Michael’s College in Colchester was how she ended up in Vermont.
“I came to St. Mike’s because I could do what I wanted which was teaching English, and because it was a place I could bring my kids with me,” she said.
Moffett has two sons who are now grown up. She is hoping retirement gives her more time to visit with them.
When she was an undergraduate student, Moffett wasn’t originally planning on becoming a special education teacher, but a summer job at a camp for children with disabilities changed her mind.
“That was the end of that,” she said. “I changed what I wanted to do; I transferred colleges, and that was it. I was on that path.”
Over the years, Moffett’s students at CHS have given her plenty of reason to laugh and to smile. Many made her thoughtful, handmade gifts which she said she still has to this day.
In her 21 years at CHS, Moffett has seen a lot of changes in people and in education. These changes have been both bad and good, she said.
“I think that issues with mental health are more frequent now, and not necessarily just with the students I’m the case manager for, but more generally,” she said. “Kids seem to have a lot more anxiety and difficulty managing things.”
On a more positive note, Moffett believes the transition to proficiency-type graduation requirements as opposed to a purely letter-grade system has in some ways levelled the playing field for students of all abilities.
Outside of the classroom, Moffett was involved at CHS in a variety of different ways. She was on a faculty trivia team, a volunteer at Unified basketball games, and a class sponsor of the annual Variety Show for six years.
Ryan Strobel, another special education teacher at CHS, said he got involved with the Variety Show because of Moffett.
“My involvement stemmed from hers,” he said. “In special education, we sometimes feel a bit disconnected from what’s happening with the greater student population and so helping with the show was a way for us to be more connected.”
Strobel said he and Moffett have been more than just co-workers; they are friends.
“We carpooled together everyday from Essex,” he said. “And we sat next to each other in our collective office space. A huge chunk of what I know I learned from her.”
Deb DeMulder, who retired from CHS six years ago, had been a colleague of Moffet’s for 15 years.
“She is the best teammate,” DeMulder said. “A born teacher, not just to her students but to the families as well.”
DeMulder and Moffett were co-teachers in CHS’s Crossroads program and worked together to develop curriculum for the special education program that focused on life skills and community-based learning.
“We couldn’t stay out of each other’s business,” De Mulder said. “We shared a treasure trove of students over the years.”
Moffett said it’s been hard not having a chance to say goodbye to her students and co-workers in person. She has to do it remotely, and that’s certainly not the same, she said.
“I’ve actually been crying quite a bit the last week,” she said. “It’s a fantastic place to work. I will miss the kids, and I will really miss the adults.”
A few months ago, Moffett didn’t have much of a plan for her retirement. She thought she might spend more time learning to play the ukulele, a hobby she picked up while at home during the pandemic.
“But my son managed to give me a plan because he and his wife are having a baby, and it’ll be my first grandchild,” she said. “I will be practicing my grandmother-hood.”