ST. ALBANS – Historically large stimulus funding from the federal government has spurred confusion on the ground in the Green Mountain State, business owners told Rep. Peter Welch, D – Vt., during a Tuesday forum.
In a remote conversation facilitated by the Vermont Retail and Grocers Association, Welch heard from retailers calling from as far away as Bradford and Peru and as close as North Hero on the federal programs intended to insulate businesses from COVID-19’s fallout.
Most of those speaking lamented the guidelines pinned to those programs and the ensuing confusion, from the limitations of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) or grievances with unemployment benefits keeping people from returning to the workforce as businesses reopen.
Todd Keyworth, the owner of the Harborside Harvest Market in North Hero, said he anticipated fallout from COVID-19’s impact on tourism, with limitations on interstate travel and the closing of the U.S.’s border with Canada eroding a customer base largely built by tourists and second home owners.
Confusion around the stipulations attached to the PPP, a program intended to provide forgivable loans to businesses for addressing ongoing operating costs and keeping employees on payroll, further muddled his business planning through the pandemic.
“Under the best of circumstances, we have to make cautious business decisions,” Keyworth said. “But when you don’t know what tomorrow brings or what it’s going to mean – Is this going to be forgiven? Is this going to be another debt to the business?”
According to guidelines established by the Small Business Administration, loans delivered through the PPP need to meet certain requirements in order to be forgiven as grants, including stipulations that 75 percent of the loan be used for payroll and that staff be hired through all eight weeks of the loan.
The program was conceptually intended to keep people employed through the pandemic and off of unemployment benefits while state economies shut down in order to keep COVID-19, a highly contagious respiratory disease, from spreading.
In practice, however, the program’s guidelines have caused confusion for business owners who wondered whether to keep employees on payroll while state and federal governments bolstered unemployment benefits and business demands shifted with a new, pandemic-informed economy.
One business owner speaking with Welch Tuesday, J. J. Hapgood’s Juliette Britton, said there would be no way for her business to meet the PPP’s deadline for rehiring her business’s full staff at the end of June, a prerequisite for allowing the federal government to forgive a PPP loan.
“I will not be able to come up to the same head count level that was defined on the application by the bank,” Britton said. “My headcount is much higher than I could possibly reach.”
Carol Metayer, whose store, Farm-Way, was opened to curbsides and sold animal feed as an essential good under the Scott administration’s “stay home, stay safe” order, said her business was also stressed by concerns with the PPP.
She said she’d received criticism for keeping employees on payroll through a PPP loan rather than letting them tap into unemployment benefits bolstered under the same $2.2 trillion spending package initially authorizing the PPP, despite her understanding that keeping people employed was the PPP’s goal.
“I thought that was what the point was,” Metayer told Welch Tuesday.
Meanwhile, after her business reopened to curbside pickup following an initial three-week shutdown, she said there were concerns on her part about paying employees the same rate through the PPP when she brought a smaller staff back to work to manage curbside services while others remained home.
Metayer said she ultimately gave those employees who returned to work a daily bonus for working during the pandemic.
When the shutdown triggered layoffs, she said those laid off employees were paid more under unemployment and, as the company began reopening and attempting to meet PPP staffing requirements, Metayer said Way-Fair struggled to find new hires to replace those laid off.
Welch acknowledged the confusion and what he called “contradictions” around the stimulus programming, telling those in Tuesday’s conference call that there was now bipartisan support for easing some of those restrictions and affording the PPP greater flexibility.
“Frankly, I think you’re right about that,” Welch said after hearing from Metayer. “The PPP has worked for some companies, but it clearly has not worked for you as well as it should.”
Reforms to the PPP were included in the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act – or HEROES Act – the Democrat-penned $3 trillion stimulus bill passed earlier this month by the U.S. House of Representatives along partisan lines.
While the HEROES Act is expected to die in the U.S. Senate, Welch said enough bipartisan support existed for reforming the PPP that those reforms would be likely taken up separately sometime this week.
There was also interest in revisiting federally-bolstered unemployment insurance, though Welch implied there was less of a consensus on how to best address concerns regarding the $600 unemployment bonus created by the $2.2 trillion CARES Act.
Still, Welch said he could understand the significance of the pandemic and its impact on Vermont’s retailers.
“It’s unbelievable what’s happened in this coronavirus,” Welch said. “We’ve lost 100,000 lives… and the social distancing required to try to abate the loss of life has had a huge economic impact that was very devastating in retail.”
“I can’t imagine what it’s like to be running a business – where, in the best of times, you need to be very careful, deliver good product, hope for the best and have a margin that allows you to pay your bills – to be contending with this coronavirus,” he said.