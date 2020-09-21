ST. ALBANS – A recent study found most Vermonters dying of an accidental overdose in 2017 had some prior interaction with state agencies, a fact officials hope will inform their response to the ongoing opioid epidemic.
The research, published late last month by Vermont’s health department, could be especially relevant as the state contends with a growing number of reported opioid-related fatalities in 2020.
In a statement, Vermont’s health commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said the report would be “a valuable resource in our ongoing work to improve how we can help people with substance use disorders and those struggling with addiction.”
“Any overdose death is one too many,” Levine said. “These are friends, neighbors and loved ones we have lost.”
According to the state’s “social autopsy report” for 2017, almost all of those who died due to an accidental overdose in 2017 had interacted with at least one or two state agencies within a few years before they passed.
Those interactions ranged from Vermont’s prescription drug monitoring program – the Vermont Prescription Monitoring System (VPMS) – to recent incarceration within Vermont’s Dept. of Corrections.
Recommendations from the 41-page report range from increasing connections between Vermont’s human service agencies to tying police departments more closely to counselors and other recovery services, as well as wider integration between local and state responses to addiction.
The health department’s report also suggests standardizing screening for addiction and other mental health services across state departments and addressing childhood trauma and other “adverse childhood experiences” more directly within state programs.
Are overdoses climbing in 2020?
While the state heralded some success in the response to the ongoing opioid epidemic earlier this year with news that 2019 finally saw the annual number of overdoses fall compared to the year prior, interim reporting from the health department showed the trend reversing once more.
Even as some counties saw the total number of opioid-related fatalities fall compared to 2019, most corners of Vermont saw their totals grow in 2020 – particularly in March, April and May, when the state had imposed orders limiting much of public life to combat COVID-19.
Opioid-related fatalities by county between Jan. and July, 2019-2020
|COUNTY
|2019
|2020
|Addison
|1
|2
|Bennington
|4
|3
|Caledonia
|3
|4
|Chittenden
|9
|14
|Essex
|1
|0
|Franklin
|2
|5
|Grand Isle
|0
|2
|Lamoille
|2
|2
|Orange
|0
|4
|Orelans
|3
|3
|Rutland
|10
|11
|Washington
|5
|8
|Windham
|12
|8
|Windsor
|6
|15
|Missing County of Origin
|2
|1
|TOTAL
|60
|82
In Chittenden County, at least 14 opioid-related fatalities had been reported this year, that being up from the nine reported by public health authorities at this point last year, according to preliminary data from the Dept. of Health.
All but a few of those who had died due to an opioid-related overdose had fentanyl, a highly addictive and potent synthetic opioid, in their system at the time of death, according to the health department’s preliminary reporting.
About a quarter of the reported opioid-related fatalities that occurred in 2020 involved a prescription opioid.
“Opioids are powerful drugs and affect people differently,” Levine said. “Anyone can become addicted and be at risk of an overdose.”
What did Vermont’s first “social autopsy” find?
More than 80 percent of those who died due to an accidental overdose in 2017 had been prescribed a controlled substance at least once in the year before their death, and, according to VPMS data, prescriptions had been involved in 17 of those overdoses.
Those prescriptions ranged from opioids used for treating pain and opioid-use disorder to sedatives for treating anxiety and stimulants like methylphenidate and amphetamine.
About a fifth had some involvement as parents with the Dept. of Children and Families (DCF)’s Family Services Division (FSD) – the branch charged with ensuring children are safe from abuse – and a tenth of those had reportedly had a connection to FSD as children after 1982.
Almost a third of those who died from an overdose in 2017 were receiving food benefits through 3SquaresVT, the program used by Vermont to administer federal food stamps benefits.
Several of those who died in 2017 received fuel assistance and only 4 percent were receiving support through the Reach Up program, DCF’s program for providing case management and financial support to low-income families.
Generally, most of those who died because of an overdose had some interaction with the Vermont State Police between 1988 and 2017 – ranging from witness and person-of-interest to an arrest – and most had some interaction with emergency services in the year preceding their death.
Around 17 percent of those who died due to an opioid-related fatality in 2017 had been incarcerated within the Vermont Dept. of Corrections between 2014 and 2017.
“The results of this analysis indicate that there are opportunities to provide overdose interventions within state-managed programs,” the report concludes, adding another “social autopsy” would be planned for 2018.
Demographically, people who died due to opioid-use disorder in 2017 were predominately male and most had only a high-school education or less. More than 40 percent of those who died were between the ages of 18 and 34, and well over half had never been married.
According to the health department’s “social autopsy,” about a fifth of those who died due to an overdose had evidence of a relapse after having previously stopped using and 12 percent of those who died in 2017 had only recently been released from a jail, hospital or residential facility.
Many had some other compounding medical condition, ranging from depression – reported among more than a quarter of those who died in 2017 – to long-term conditions like hypertension and heart disease, and chronic back pain.
According to Levine, the health department planned on tapping into the “social autopsy” report as it continued addressing the ongoing opioid epidemic, an effort Levine said Vermont had a “moral obligation” to undertake.
“We will use this report to inform our policies and programs to keep Vermonters alive,” Levine said, “so they can get the treatment and supports they need, wherever they are, to succeed in their recovery.”