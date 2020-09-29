A former morning radio show host who has been intrepid in other aspects of his life doesn’t want to rattle any feathers when he takes his seat on the Colchester selectboard next month.
Charlie Papillo, a born Vermonter and Colchester resident for more than 30 years, was selected Sept. 21 to fill the vacant seat on the town’s legislative body.
Papillo was chosen after submitting an application and participating in an interview with all current members of the board.
“I think one of the things they were most impressed with was that I didn’t say, ‘I want to shake things up,” which I guess they heard from some people,” he said. “I want to go in and learn and work as a group.”
For 20 years, Papillo was a co-host of the popular morning radio show, “Charlie and Ernie in the Morning” on WVMT. The show touched on everything from local and national politics to sports and food, before he and Ernie Farrar retired in 2018.
“My number one dream was always to work in radio,” he said. “I’m so happy I was able to do it.”
Though it took Papillo almost 40 years to fulfill that dream, along the way he worked a variety of jobs, including as a truck driver, a landscaper and as a salesman, that contributed to his worldview.
Some might not know that Papillo and his wife Debbie have also owned their own mobile pizza business for the last 12 years. On the weekends, they sell their creative pies at Sam Mazza’s Farm Market.
“It really was just easy to get that business started because the community embraced us, got behind us,” he said. “Once they found out about us, they supported us.”
Ahead of his first meeting as a member of the board next month, the Sun spoke with Papillo, who has never before served in local government, about his motivations and goals.
Q: Why did you apply for the open position on the selectboard?
A: I’ve always had an interest in government. I like to have my finger on the pulse of Montpelier as well as local government, whether that be Colchester or the surrounding area.
On my radio show, we covered all of the political things that were going on locally as well as around the state. Since retiring, I thought about maybe running for the state legislature, starting with the House of Representatives, but then I was asked to apply for the selectboard vacancy by a couple of close friends who thought I might be a good fit for the position.
Q: What skills did you learn working in radio can transfer to your position on the selectboard?
A: For decades, I’ve worked with people, and I’ve learned that if you’re going to sell a project to somebody, you need to be able to sit down with them, and they need to be able to trust you.
I worked as a mobile disc jockey for about 12 years. I had my own business and was doing weddings and parties of all kinds. You deal with all kinds of people when you’re playing music, and it’s all about connecting with them in a short period of time.
Sometimes, you meet the groom 20 minutes before you introduce him on the dance floor and it’s like ‘boom, here we go.’ It’s very important to be able to read people and to get along with them.
Over the course of my time in radio, I learned a lot about interviewing — it’s not just about asking questions. It’s about asking questions and then listening, and being able to formulate another question based on what the response was.
On my radio show is also where I really honed and developed my research skills. I was able to talk with people on both sides of an issue. I would question someone about their views, but I always did it respectfully.
I hope that transfers over to the selectboard. I’m serious about what I do, but I also have a passion for it. I like to make sure that you have a good time.
Q: What issues or topics do you hope the board will discuss in the coming months?
A: I’m a strong supporter of the police force, of firefighters, of EMTs. These are people that put their life on the line every day. I respect them.
In many communities, there seems to be a war against these organizations right now. People have a right to protest, but I think you also need to do it in a manner that is respectful.
I don’t think we should be making rash judgements about defunding police departments and the like without having a program in place. I’m sure there’s going to be some discussion about that.
There are also issues like, are we going to have a senior center? Or what are we doing with developments around exit 16 and 17? Will we put a sewer in the bay?
These are all things that have been very controversial over the years, and everyone has the right to their own opinion. We need to listen and try to steer Colchester in the right direction for the future, because that’s really what it’s all about.
It’s not so much about me, but about the younger generation.