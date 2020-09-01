Improvements to Shore Acres stormwater
Six times this summer, Bayside Beach and Rossetti Natural Area reported high levels of e coli and were closed to the public.
Given growing concerns about Lake Champlain's water quality, the Sun thought it was time to check-in on Colchester's plan for improving stormwater treatment in Shore Acres. Here's what you need to know.
How it’s funded: Eighty percent of the funds for this project come from the state government. The town applied for, and received, a $295,000 grant from the Vermont Agency of Transportation.
The other 20 percent of funds, or $73,800, is coming from the town's stormwater utility. All Colchester property owners pay at least $52 a year to the stormwater utility to help address water quality needs.
Who’s involved: On all water quality improvement projects, Town Engineer Amanda Clayton works with Karen Adams, Colchester Department of Public Works' technical service manager who oversees the stormwater utility.
For this particular project, DPW is working with VHB, an engineering and design company, on the plans and construction.
What’s been done so far: In 2017, the Malletts Bay Scoping Study was conducted to analyze the management of stormwater in five different locations. The Shore Acres project is just one of several improvement projects that came out of that study.
Work at Shore Acres is aimed at improving stormwater management in Moorings Stream, one of the five areas studied.
"We took a holistic view of water quality in Malletts Bay and developed it into a series of projects that could be implemented," Clayton said.
The project's preliminary plan proposes to replace roadway ditches with gravel wetlands, updated piping and stone channels. All of these changes are designed to maximize the removal of pollutants from stormwater.
Stormwater can be described as the water that runs off of roads and driveways after a heavy rainfall. This water picks up debris, bacteria and nutrients like phosphorus that are naturally found in soils. When stormwater flows into Lake Champlain, those nutrients accumulate and cause cyanobacteria and algae blooms.
"We're upgrading ditches to gravel wetlands, which will allow for stormwater treatment, as well as conveyance of that stormwater," Clayton said.
The preliminary plan for the installation of gravel wetlands and stone channels has been reviewed by the state, and DPW is now going through what is called the "right of way" process, meaning it is taking input and gaining the necessary land use permissions from property owners.
What’s next: Final plans are expected to be developed in 2021, and construction is expected in 2022, DPW Director Bryan Osborne said.