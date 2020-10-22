In 2017, the Colchester selectboard approved the creation of a single-lane roundabout at the Bayside Park intersection in Colchester. It's now been three years since that announcement, so the Sun thought it was a good time to remind readers of the plan and to check-in on the project's status.
How it’s funded: Since the proposal of this project in 2017, the Colchester Department of Public Works has been on the hunt for grant funding from the State of Vermont.
Town Engineer Amanda Clayton said even though DPW has not yet acquired complete funding, it is moving ahead with the project anyway.
“I think the takeaway is we are actively, diligently pursuing those grant opportunities,” she said. “That’s our lifeblood.”
Who’s involved: Clayton said DPW plans to consult with Colchester Parks and Recreation because of the intersection’s proximity to Bayside Park.
“We’ll have them take a look and make sure that as we develop the plans we are working in their observations and concerns,” she said.
Jeremy Robare, DPW’s new project manager, will soon take on the responsibility of overseeing this project from concept to construction. Technical Services Manager Karen Adams, who oversees Colchester’s stormwater utility, will also be consulted.
What’s been done so far: Scoping, or observation of the site, was done in 2017, as part of the Malletts Bay Scoping Study.
“It looked at Malletts Bay from the perspective of pedestrian connectivity, stormwater treatment and design and then there were some aspects of transportation, which predominantly focused on the Bayside intersection,” Clayton said.
At the end of the scoping study, surveyors gave the current Bayside intersection a grade D for its level of service and estimated that it would depreciate to a grade F by 2037.
It was decided that a roundabout was the best solution for the intersection because it will increase traffic volume by over 50%, provide more safety for pedestrians and improve stormwater flow.
Pedestrians and cyclists will now only have to cross one lane of traffic at a time, and a landscaped splitter island will catch stormwater runoff.
After community input on the solution was taken at three public hearings and in an online survey, the Colchester selectboard adopted the plan.
“It [the roundabout] was pretty much preferred two to one by the public,” Clayton said.
Since 2017, DPW has made some interim improvements that will solve some of the intersection’s smaller issues in the meantime. For example, DPW made upgrades the 30-year-old traffic signal equipment, which will allow it to operate more efficiently.
This summer, DPW selected and contracted an engineering company for the project.
What’s next: Now that the Blakely Road/Laker Lane intersection is completed, Clayton said DPW is ready to spend more time and energy on the Bayside project.
A few weeks ago, DPW met with the contracted engineering company to discuss goals and expectations. The company is now working on a conceptual plan which it will present to DPW.
“Conceptual plans are very, very preliminary,” Clayton said. “They are preliminary to the preliminary plans. It really is the first step.”
Clayton acknowledged that to some community members, it may seem like infrastructure projects take an unnecessarily long tome. But she promised DPW is taking the project seriously, because this is a very important change.
"From design to construction it could take five to ten years," she said.
In the meantime, DPW will also continue to seek grant funding for the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.