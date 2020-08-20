Redesign of the Prim Road and West Lakeshore Drive intersection
How it’s funded: One-hundred percent of the funds for this project come from the federal government. The town applied for, and received, a grant through the CIRC Alternatives Process.
Who’s involved: Colchester Department of Works is responsible, though workers from the state of Vermont are involved in some aspects of the project.
“The only reason the state is even involved in this is because we are using state and federal monies that are flowing through the Vermont Agency of Transportation and as a result, they have general oversight responsibility,” Bryan Osborne, director of public works, said.
Town Engineer Amanda Clayton is overseeing the project and is directly involved in all processes. She joined DPW in October 2019.
“I love what I do, so whatever is on my plate, I manage it and get it done,” she said.
What’s been done so far: Scoping, or observation of the site, was done in 2013, kicking off the renovation. “Scoping is a requirement if you're using federal funding,” Project Engineer Amanda Clayton said. Those observations helped to inform the plans for redesign.
A preliminary plan for the new intersection has been unveiled. It will change the two high-volume turn movements, Prim Road right-turns and West Lakeshore Drive left-turns, into through movements. A new traffic signal will be installed, including signals for pedestrians and bicyclists.
A multi-use path along West Lakeshore Drive has already been constructed and will end at the new intersection.
What’s next: The Department of Public Works is currently going through what is called the “right of way” process, meaning it is taking input and gaining the necessary permissions to change the way the roadway is aligned.
“In this particular project, what happens during that right of way process is we meet with the landowners who will be affected and review the project with them,” Clayton said.
Clayton said the right of way process can take six months to a year. She guesses DPW will be finished with the process by early 2021.
After right of way, a final plan for the intersection will be created and reviewed by the state of Vermont.