Prevent Child Abuse Vermont (PCAVT) will be offering its Nurturing Skills for Families program virtually starting soon.
Because of the coronavirus, the programs are now being offered virtually, rather than with weekly in-person meetings.
To learn more contact Heather Niquette, family support programs coordinator for Chittenden, Addison, Franklin and Grand Isle counties at 802-498-0607 or hniquette@pcavt.org.
The nurturing parent programs “focus on family life skills including healthy communication, non-abusive discipline, how to have family meetings, developing empathy, preventing child sexual abuse, substance abuse, dealing with anger, etc.,” according to PCAVT.