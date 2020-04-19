In less than two weeks just shy of 7,000 Vermont businesses had more than $1 billion in loans approved through the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
The $350 billion allocated from the program ran out on Thursday. But in those two weeks, bankers made a Herculean effort to qualify as many of their business customers as possible for the guaranteed loans.
“Our employees have done more in this crisis than ever,” said Peoples Trust Company President Tom Gallagher. “It’s our obligation to get this money out. We’ve been doing that at a level we’ve never seen.”
The PPP allows businesses employing fewer than 500 people to borrow 250 percent of their monthly payroll for payroll and other essential expenses from their bank, with the Small Business Administration (SBA) guaranteeing the loan. If the business maintains over 75 percent of their average monthly payroll from the previous year, the loan can be forgiven.
Will Hamilton handles businesses loans in Franklin and Chittenden counties for Community National Bank (CNB). When the Messenger spoke with him last Tuesday, CNB had already approved 440 PPP loans company-wide with a value of more than $76 million. As of Tuesday, over 55 of those loans were in Franklin and Chittenden counties and Hamilton was working on more.
“For a small bank like us, this is a staggering amount,” Hamilton said.
CNB began lining up customers for the program before it went live on Friday, April 3, only to have the government change the application form and some of the rules on Thursday night, said Hamilton
The PPP loans are being processed through the Small Business Administration (SBA). Typically, SBA loans some with a partial guarantee for the lender, so if the borrower defaults, the SBA covers part of the loan, often 50-85 percent. The PPP has a 100 percent guarantee. It is, Hamilton said, more of a relief program than a business loan.
“The government has recognized that banks can get money in the hands of businesses quicker than the government can,” Hamilton said.
And those businesses run the gamut. “It really hit everybody,” said Tom McFadden, director of business services at Vermont Federal Credit Union (VFCU). “It’s not just one industry.”
Gallagher agreed. “It is everybody. I can’t stress that enough,” he said.
“If they’re in business, we’re hearing from them,” said Union Bank President and CEO David Silverman.
One unusual thing about the PPP is that it includes non-profit organizations, a first for the SBA. “That’s been a great thing,” said Silverman. “A lot of health care needs are provided by non-profits.”
Staff from Franklin County Home Health, for example, told the Messenger it was able to get a PPP loan through Peoples Trust Company.
New England Federal Credit Union (NEFCU) wasn’t an approved SBA lender prior to this program, but they became qualified to help their customers access the PPP, said President and CEO John Dwyer. “We’re working hard to try to help people,” he said.
While banks may be able to get the money out of the door quickly, they are supplying the loans from their own funds initially. Anticipating the demand for PPP loans, Silverman said Union Bank took a $40 million advance from a bank which provides loans to banks. Silverman said the Federal Reserve is also putting together liquidity programs for banks in the PPP.
“Is there significant creativity happening behind the scenes to support this effort? The answer is absolutely,” Silverman said.
There is also a great deal of work upfront as banks describe staffers working late into the night and on weekends to process PPP loans before the $350 billion in guarantees ran out.
“It’s been pandemonium,” said Silverman. He had staff processing loans through the weekend after the program first opened. When the Messenger spoke with Silverman last Wednesday, Union had processed 320 PPP loans worth more than $50 million.
At Peoples Trust, staff worked from 7 a.m. on Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday morning then came in and resumed working at 7 a.m. on Saturday, said Gallagher. One employee told him “I’m not going to stop when I’m tired. I’m going to stop when I’m done,” said Gallagher.
That pace continued during the time the program was open. Tom McFadden, director of business services at Vermont Federal Credit Union (VFCU), said his team was “cranking late into the night” on Wednesday, in anticipation of the PPP funds running out on Thursday. “It was just trying to get authorizations through the SBA,” he said. “Everybody was kind of racing to that $350 billion pot.”
“There were a lot of late nights,” said McFadden. “There continue to be a lot of late nights.”
Once loans are authorized, they have to be closed and the money transferred to borrowers, that was beginning at most institutions last week.
At the same time, all of the bankers are hoping Congress allocates more funds for the PPP.
“To us [$350 billion] sounds like a lot of money, but in reality, it’s not,” said Gallagher. More money is needed, he said.
In addition from the PPP, banks are finding other ways to help their customers, such as modifying loans for businesses ordered to close, said Hamilton. “It isn’t business as usual aside from the PPP program,” he said.
The needs of each business are different, said McFadden, and may include a combination of a line of credit, deferring payment on existing loans and the PPP.
“None of us have seen anything like this,” said McFadden. Previous recessions came on gradually. “This is happening all at once and happening fast,” he said.
Silverman, too, said this slowdown is unlike anything he’s ever seen. It is, he said, “entirely different in its ferocity and its velocity.”
“I’m hopeful we’ll rebound... strongly,” he said.