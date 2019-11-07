COLCHESTER — An Essex woman is facing charges after allegedly lying to police about the identity of a passenger in her vehicle who fled police.
According to Vermont State Police, a man got out of the car of Ashley Larrow, 28, and fled the Chimney Corners Maplefields at 1 a.m. Thursday to avoid the Colchester Police.
Called to assist, VSP officers questioned Larrow about the identity of the man in the car. She reportedly initially refused to answer and then provided the name of a different man.
Together, officers from the Colchester Police and VSP were abel to identify the man as Scott Bennett, 34, of South Burlington. Bennett is currently wanted on three separate warrants.
VSP reports that Larrow was found to be consuming drugs in violation of conditions of release and had known that Bennett had outstanding warrants. She was charged with providing false information to a police officer, impeding a criminal investigation and two counts of violation of conditions of release.
Larrow was taken into custody, processed and released with a citation to appear in the Chittenden County Superior Court on Dec. 19.
Bennett is still being sought by police. He has ties to Fairfax, Burlington, South Burlington, and Essex and still has three active warrants for his arrest. Anyone that may have information about Bennett's whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111. Information can be provided anonymously.
Police state the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.