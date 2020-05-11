FAIRFAX — Vermont State Police are searching for information on a car that was involved in a crash on I-89 here shortly after midnight on Monday.
Blandis Moussa, 33, of Colchester, told the Vermont State Police his vehicle was struck on the front passenger quarter panel shortly after midnight by a blue sedan. The crash took place on the northbound side of I-89 near mile marker 111.
Moussa told police the driver took off after the crash, using the nearest u-turn to change direction and head south on I-89.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper Seth Boudreau at (802)524-5993.