Like the rest of the community, the Colchester Police Department (CPD) is starting to return to some normal activities.
We know it’s getting warmer out when we make our Marine Unit a full time assignment for the summer. In the 30 year history of the Marine Unit, we have had just three Harbormasters, Cpl. Mike Cannon, Sgt. Mike Akerlind, and now Cpl. Steve Gutierrez will be taking the helm. Steve is a 14-year veteran of CPD and spent last summer training under Sgt. Akerlind for the position. If you see Steve out on the waters, please give a wave!
In response to a rise in motor vehicle crashes, complaints from citizens, and our own observations, CPD officers have taken a more aggressive stance to motor vehicle violations. CPD officers stopped 91 vehicles in the past two weeks, a number similar to one year ago but more than three times the number in the past two weeks. Please drive carefully and enjoy our warmer weather.
CPD officers answered 459 calls for service over the past two weeks. Our efforts with ensuring compliance with the Governor’s Stay Safe orders are continuing but also declining as our State cautiously reopens. Our numbers show that our efforts are working. Please use a facial covering when in public and make sure you follow all the guidelines from the Vt. Department of Health and the CDC.
Of our 91 traffic stops, CPD officers issued 73 warnings and 18 tickets for civil violations; 15 individuals were issued citations to appear in Vt. Superior Court in Burlington for criminal offenses.
Service Related Calls:
- 46 Assist calls – Public, Motorists, Other Agencies, Canine
- 4 Service of Court Orders
- 4 Found/lost property
- 15 Medical assist
- 7 911 Hang up
- 21 Welfare Checks
- 20 Mental Health problem
- 3 Traffic hazards
- 6 Fire alarm/Assist Fire
- 12 VIN verifications
Investigative Calls:
- 9 COVID-19 Compliance
- 13 Motor Vehicle Crashes
- 17 Alarms
- 7 Animal Problems
- 1 Arrest on Warrants
- 1 Assault
- 1 ATV complaint
- 7 Boating stop/incidents
- 1 Burglary
- 2 Burning Complaints
- 21 Public disturbance/disputes
- 6 Domestic disturbance
- 5 Fraud
- 2 Death investigations
- 3 DUI
- 3 Driving with suspended license (criminal)
- 1 Attempting to Elude Police
- 2 Incapacitation – drug/alcohol
- 4 Juvenile problems
- 10 Larceny
- 15 Motor Vehicle/Parking complaints
- 8 Noise
- 1 Drug overdose
- 1 Stalking
- 3 Persons threatening self-harm
- 33 Suspicious circumstance
- 6 Threats/Harassment
- 5 Trespass
- 2 Vandalism
- 1 Violation of Court Ordered release