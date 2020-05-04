Colchester Police officers continue to work with the community to ensure compliance with the orders from the Governor as we enter a “Work Smart and Stay Safe” phase of opening our economy and easing some restrictions.
I can’t emphasize enough that only by taking the precautions outlined in these orders such as continued physical distancing and the proper use of facial coverings can we hope to continue to see our COVID-19 numbers kept in check. Only then can we continue down the path to safe reopening of our community.
CPD officers answered 327 calls for service over the past two weeks. With changes in our patrol procedures and the restrictions on travel, we see a sharp decline in traffic violations and crash investigations from this period a year ago. Disturbance calls, citizen disputes, and retail thefts are three categories that we see an increase.
In addition, CPD officers stopped 23 vehicles for various violations. They issued 18 warnings and 8 civil violation tickets. 18 individuals were issued citations to appear in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington for criminal offenses.
Service Related Calls:
37 Assist calls – Public, Motorists, Other Agencies, Canine
4 Service of Court Orders
3 Found/lost property
7 Medical assist
10 911 Hang up
10 Welfare Checks
5 Mental Health problem
2 Traffic hazards
7 Fire alarm/Assist Fire
2 School Resource Officer Activity
Investigative Calls:
13 COVID-19 Compliance
8 Motor Vehicle Crashes
16 Alarms
10 Animal Problems
2 Arrest on Warrants1
2 Assault
6 Burning Complaints
22 Public disturbance/disputes
14 Domestic disturbance
3 Counterfeiting
6 Fraud
1 Death investigations
1 Drug investigation
3 DUI
1 Missing person
2 Incapacitation – drug/alcohol
7 Juvenile problems
6 Retail thefts
9 Other Larceny
13 Motor Vehicle/Parking complaints
2 Noise
1 Stalking
1 Persons threatening self-harm
30 Suspicious circumstance
5 Threats/Harassment
7 Trespass
2 Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
4 Vandalism
1 Violation of Court Ordered release
10 Welfare Check