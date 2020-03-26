Total tickets issued: 5

Arrests: 

Alexander M. Miller, 36 – driving with suspended license

Eric J. Bessette, 51 – arrest on warrant

Hector Sanabria Delgado, 40 – driving under the influence, criminal refusal

Kellymarie P. Chabot, 43 – misdemeanor unlawful trespass

Total arrests: 4

Monday, March 16 

1:14 a.m. Alarm at Broadside Road.

2:40 a.m. Fire call at Coventry Road.

8:19 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Heritage Lane.

8:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Barnes Avenue and Dalton Drive.

8:39 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

9:31 a.m. Public assist at Roosevelt Highway.

10:22 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

12:48 p.m. DARE activity at Main Street.

1:15 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway.

1:48 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

1:54 p.m. Traffic stop at Johnson Avenue and Red Pines Lane.

2:38 p.m. Welfare check at McHawk Drive.

3:17 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

4:32 p.m. Missing person at Walnut Grove.

5:16 p.m. Welfare check at McHawk Drive.

7:38 p.m. Fire call at Lower Mountain View Drive.

11:13 p.m. Trespass at Roosevelt Highway.

Tuesday, March 17

12:10 a.m. Public assist at Gilman Circle.

1:09 a.m. Suspicious event at Hazelwood Place.

2:17 a.m. Agency assist at Ethan Allen Avenue.

2:33 a.m. Driving with suspended license at Main Street and Lily Lane.

3:32 a.m. Alarm at Broadacres Drive.

4:18 a.m. Directed patrol at Hazelwood Place.

8:37 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive.

9:06 a.m. Arrest on warrant at South Park Drive.

10:08 a.m. Drug take back at Blakely Road.

12:10 p.m. Public assist at Lower Mountain View Drive.

12:16 p.m. Suspicious event at Perimeter Drive.

2:52 p.m. Animal problem at Wiley Road.

5:12 p.m. Public assist at McHawk Drive.

5:21 p.m. Suspicious event at Bean Road.

8:35 p.m. Intoxication at Gilman Circle.

9:16 p.m. Suspicious event at Hazelwood Place.

9:37 p.m. Agency assist at South Park Drive.

Wednesday, March 18 

1:14 a.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.

2:32 a.m. Suicidal subject/suicide attempt; location withheld.

6:59 a.m. VIN verification at Heartwood Lane.

8:21 a.m. Public assist at University Lane.

8:34 a.m. Suspicious event at Blakely Road.

9:13 a.m. VIN verification at Middle Road.

10:22 a.m. Directed patrol at Bay Area.

10:34 a.m. VIN verification at Blakely Road.

11:16 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Hazelwood Place.

11:58 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Lower Mountain View Drive.

2:12 p.m. Found/lost property at Lower Mountain View Drive.

2:23 p.m. Found/lost property at Lower Mountain View Drive.

2:47 p.m. Public assist at McHawk Drive.

3:09 p.m. Non-investigated accident at Williams Road.

4:11 p.m. Animal problem at Morehouse Drive.

4:31 p.m. Accidental property damage at Hercules Drive.

5:37 p.m. Welfare check at 2nd Street.

6:31 p.m. Larceny from a person at Mountain View Drive.

7:30 p.m. Suspicious event at Middle Road.

9:25 p.m. Traffic hazard at Ethan Allen Avenue.

Thursday, March 19

8:50 a.m. Public assist at Porters Point Road.

10:47 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

11:19 a.m. Found/lost property at Prim Road.

11:22 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Foley Road.

11:30 a.m. Illegal dumping at Main Street.

12:19 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Severance Road.

1:51 p.m. Driving under the influence at East Lakeshore Drive and Bay Road.

3:15 p.m. Suspicious event at College Parkway.

5:11 p.m. Accidental property damage at Troy Avenue.

5:14 p.m. ATV/snowmobile complaint at Anna’s Court.

6:08 p.m. Public assist at McHawk Drive.

7:02 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

7:14 p.m. Citizen dispute at Farnsworth Road.

8:17 p.m. Public assist at McHawk Drive.

8:36 p.m. Citizen dispute at McHawk Drive.

8:38 p.m. Public assist at McHawk Drive.

9:47 p.m. Traffic hazard at Ethan Allen Avenue.

10:39 p.m. Retail theft at College Parkway.

Friday, March 20

2:22 a.m. Agency assist at Windermere Way Access.

6:19 a.m. Fire alarm at Cashman Road.

8:07 a.m. Suspicious event at Lower Mountain View Drive.

10:43 a.m. Public assist at Malletts Bay Avenue.

1:01 p.m. Suspicious event at Blakely Road.

1:21 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

1:43 p.m. Animal problem at Gilman Circle.

1:57 p.m. Found/lost property at Lower Mountain View Drive.

2:36 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road and Nice Way.

3:09 p.m. Animal problem at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.

3:26 p.m. Accidental property damage at Mountain View Drive.

3:33 p.m. TRO/FRO service at McHawk Drive.

3:34 p.m. TRO/FRO service at McHawk Drive.

4:35 p.m. Suspicious event at Creek Farm Plaza.

4:51 p.m. Custodial interference at Hollow Creek Road.

5:22 p.m. Public assist at South Park Drive.

6:49 p.m. Citizen dispute at 2nd Street.

7:26 p.m. Motorist assist at Severance Road and Blakely Road.

7:52 p.m. Welfare check at South Park Drive.

8:14 p.m. Public assist at South Park Drive.

8:41 p.m. Threats/harassment at College Parkway.

9:18 p.m. Traffic hazard at Ethan Allen Avenue.

10:00 p.m. Public assist at Morehouse Drive.

10:16 p.m. Disturbance at Dalton Drive. 

Saturday, March 21

12:48 a.m. Agency assist at Forest Street.

1:37 a.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway.

1:41 a.m. Welfare check at Malletts Bay Campground Road.

2:02 a.m. Leaving the scene of an accident at Morehouse Drive.

6:27 a.m. Agency assist at Roosevelt Highway.

8:30 a.m. Citizen dispute at Hollow Creek Drive.

9:11 a.m. Phone problem at Malletts Bay Avenue.

11:59 a.m. Public assist at South Street.

12:42 p.m. Trespass on South Park Drive.

1:25 p.m. Trespass on South Park Drive.

3:16 p.m. Found/lost property at Lower Mountain View Drive.

3:26 p.m. Motorist assist at Poor Farm Road.

6:24 p.m. Alarm at Lower Mountain View Drive.

7:21 p.m. Public assist at Lexington Road.

7:50 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.

10:28 p.m. Fire alarm at Water Tower Circle.

Sunday, March 22

9:15 a.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

9:31 a.m. Public assist at East Lakeshore Drive.

12:35 p.m. Court paperwork assist at Westward Drive.

12:55 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.

2:56 p.m. Public assist at South Park Drive.

3:45 p.m. Animal problem at Wellington Street.

8:27 p.m. Suspicious event at Shady Lane.

9:35 p.m. Suspicious event at Severance Road and Coventry Road.

10:00 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.

10:42 p.m. Animal problem at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.

11:38 p.m. Larceny at Mount Mansfield Avenue.

Total incidents: 140

