Total tickets issued: 5
Arrests:
Alexander M. Miller, 36 – driving with suspended license
Eric J. Bessette, 51 – arrest on warrant
Hector Sanabria Delgado, 40 – driving under the influence, criminal refusal
Kellymarie P. Chabot, 43 – misdemeanor unlawful trespass
Total arrests: 4
Monday, March 16
1:14 a.m. Alarm at Broadside Road.
2:40 a.m. Fire call at Coventry Road.
8:19 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Heritage Lane.
8:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Barnes Avenue and Dalton Drive.
8:39 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
9:31 a.m. Public assist at Roosevelt Highway.
10:22 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
12:48 p.m. DARE activity at Main Street.
1:15 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway.
1:48 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
1:54 p.m. Traffic stop at Johnson Avenue and Red Pines Lane.
2:38 p.m. Welfare check at McHawk Drive.
3:17 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
4:32 p.m. Missing person at Walnut Grove.
5:16 p.m. Welfare check at McHawk Drive.
7:38 p.m. Fire call at Lower Mountain View Drive.
11:13 p.m. Trespass at Roosevelt Highway.
Tuesday, March 17
12:10 a.m. Public assist at Gilman Circle.
1:09 a.m. Suspicious event at Hazelwood Place.
2:17 a.m. Agency assist at Ethan Allen Avenue.
2:33 a.m. Driving with suspended license at Main Street and Lily Lane.
3:32 a.m. Alarm at Broadacres Drive.
4:18 a.m. Directed patrol at Hazelwood Place.
8:37 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive.
9:06 a.m. Arrest on warrant at South Park Drive.
10:08 a.m. Drug take back at Blakely Road.
12:10 p.m. Public assist at Lower Mountain View Drive.
12:16 p.m. Suspicious event at Perimeter Drive.
2:52 p.m. Animal problem at Wiley Road.
5:12 p.m. Public assist at McHawk Drive.
5:21 p.m. Suspicious event at Bean Road.
8:35 p.m. Intoxication at Gilman Circle.
9:16 p.m. Suspicious event at Hazelwood Place.
9:37 p.m. Agency assist at South Park Drive.
Wednesday, March 18
1:14 a.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.
2:32 a.m. Suicidal subject/suicide attempt; location withheld.
6:59 a.m. VIN verification at Heartwood Lane.
8:21 a.m. Public assist at University Lane.
8:34 a.m. Suspicious event at Blakely Road.
9:13 a.m. VIN verification at Middle Road.
10:22 a.m. Directed patrol at Bay Area.
10:34 a.m. VIN verification at Blakely Road.
11:16 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Hazelwood Place.
11:58 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Lower Mountain View Drive.
2:12 p.m. Found/lost property at Lower Mountain View Drive.
2:23 p.m. Found/lost property at Lower Mountain View Drive.
2:47 p.m. Public assist at McHawk Drive.
3:09 p.m. Non-investigated accident at Williams Road.
4:11 p.m. Animal problem at Morehouse Drive.
4:31 p.m. Accidental property damage at Hercules Drive.
5:37 p.m. Welfare check at 2nd Street.
6:31 p.m. Larceny from a person at Mountain View Drive.
7:30 p.m. Suspicious event at Middle Road.
9:25 p.m. Traffic hazard at Ethan Allen Avenue.
Thursday, March 19
8:50 a.m. Public assist at Porters Point Road.
10:47 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
11:19 a.m. Found/lost property at Prim Road.
11:22 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Foley Road.
11:30 a.m. Illegal dumping at Main Street.
12:19 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Severance Road.
1:51 p.m. Driving under the influence at East Lakeshore Drive and Bay Road.
3:15 p.m. Suspicious event at College Parkway.
5:11 p.m. Accidental property damage at Troy Avenue.
5:14 p.m. ATV/snowmobile complaint at Anna’s Court.
6:08 p.m. Public assist at McHawk Drive.
7:02 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
7:14 p.m. Citizen dispute at Farnsworth Road.
8:17 p.m. Public assist at McHawk Drive.
8:36 p.m. Citizen dispute at McHawk Drive.
8:38 p.m. Public assist at McHawk Drive.
9:47 p.m. Traffic hazard at Ethan Allen Avenue.
10:39 p.m. Retail theft at College Parkway.
Friday, March 20
2:22 a.m. Agency assist at Windermere Way Access.
6:19 a.m. Fire alarm at Cashman Road.
8:07 a.m. Suspicious event at Lower Mountain View Drive.
10:43 a.m. Public assist at Malletts Bay Avenue.
1:01 p.m. Suspicious event at Blakely Road.
1:21 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
1:43 p.m. Animal problem at Gilman Circle.
1:57 p.m. Found/lost property at Lower Mountain View Drive.
2:36 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road and Nice Way.
3:09 p.m. Animal problem at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.
3:26 p.m. Accidental property damage at Mountain View Drive.
3:33 p.m. TRO/FRO service at McHawk Drive.
3:34 p.m. TRO/FRO service at McHawk Drive.
4:35 p.m. Suspicious event at Creek Farm Plaza.
4:51 p.m. Custodial interference at Hollow Creek Road.
5:22 p.m. Public assist at South Park Drive.
6:49 p.m. Citizen dispute at 2nd Street.
7:26 p.m. Motorist assist at Severance Road and Blakely Road.
7:52 p.m. Welfare check at South Park Drive.
8:14 p.m. Public assist at South Park Drive.
8:41 p.m. Threats/harassment at College Parkway.
9:18 p.m. Traffic hazard at Ethan Allen Avenue.
10:00 p.m. Public assist at Morehouse Drive.
10:16 p.m. Disturbance at Dalton Drive.
Saturday, March 21
12:48 a.m. Agency assist at Forest Street.
1:37 a.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway.
1:41 a.m. Welfare check at Malletts Bay Campground Road.
2:02 a.m. Leaving the scene of an accident at Morehouse Drive.
6:27 a.m. Agency assist at Roosevelt Highway.
8:30 a.m. Citizen dispute at Hollow Creek Drive.
9:11 a.m. Phone problem at Malletts Bay Avenue.
11:59 a.m. Public assist at South Street.
12:42 p.m. Trespass on South Park Drive.
1:25 p.m. Trespass on South Park Drive.
3:16 p.m. Found/lost property at Lower Mountain View Drive.
3:26 p.m. Motorist assist at Poor Farm Road.
6:24 p.m. Alarm at Lower Mountain View Drive.
7:21 p.m. Public assist at Lexington Road.
7:50 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.
10:28 p.m. Fire alarm at Water Tower Circle.
Sunday, March 22
9:15 a.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
9:31 a.m. Public assist at East Lakeshore Drive.
12:35 p.m. Court paperwork assist at Westward Drive.
12:55 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.
2:56 p.m. Public assist at South Park Drive.
3:45 p.m. Animal problem at Wellington Street.
8:27 p.m. Suspicious event at Shady Lane.
9:35 p.m. Suspicious event at Severance Road and Coventry Road.
10:00 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.
10:42 p.m. Animal problem at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.
11:38 p.m. Larceny at Mount Mansfield Avenue.
Total incidents: 140