Traffic Tickets Issued: 50

Arrests:

Brittany N. Laurin, 21 — arrested on warrant

Jason J. Baker, 37 — arrested on domestic assault charge, first degree aggravated

Jason J. Baker, 37 — arrested due to unlawful restraint, first degree

Sean M. Durkin, 49 — driving with a criminally suspended license

Robert F. Bushey, 45 — unlawful mischief

Theresa C. Marking, 23 — gave false information to a police officer

Theresa C. Marking, 23 — arrested on warrant

Robert F. Bushey, 45 — arrested on warrant

Lindsey D. Bruzzesi, 35 — unlawful trespass, misdemeanor

Total Arrests: 12

Monday, Sept. 30

7:09 a.m. Agency assist at I-89 northbound, exit 16.

9:35 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at College Parkway and Campus Road.

10:22 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway.

10:51 a.m. Arrest on warrant at U.S. Route 2 and Raymond Road.

11:08 a.m. Accident at Porters Point Road.

11:56 a.m. Directed patrol at West Lakeshore Drive and Holy Cross Road.

12:20 p.m. Background investigation at Blakely Road.

1:14 p.m. 911 Hangup at Permiteter Drive.

1:39 p.m. Public assist at Shannon Road.

2:34 p.m. Background investigation at Blakely Road.

3:12 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

6:36 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at East Lakeshore Drive and Williams Road.

6:44 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway.

8:02 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

9:02 p.m. Arrest on warrant at Williams Road.

9:30 p.m. Suspicious event at Ethan Allen Avenue.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

1:47 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

2:05 a.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway.

2:08 a.m. Traffic hazard at Blakely Road and Nice Way.

3:26 a.m. Agency assist at I-89 northbound, mile marker 93.4.

4:41 a.m. Agency assist at I-89 northbound, mile marker 95.2.

6:51 a.m. Public assist at East Road.

7:02 a.m. Domestic assault; location withheld.

7:41 a.m. Agency assist at I-89 southbound, mile market 96.

7:56 a.m. Agency assist at College Parkway.

12:29 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

12:49 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at West Lakeshore Drive and 127 Access.

1:17 p.m. Disorderly conduct at Prim Road and Bean Road.

2:04 p.m. Disorderly conduct at Landing Avenue.

2:41 p.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

3:33 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.

3:39 p.m. Accident at College Parkway.

3:48 p.m. Search warrant at Prim Road.

6:46 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Grandview Road.

6:55 p.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

7:13 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Main Street.

8:11 p.m. Suspicious event at Hegaman Avenue.

9:49 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

11:08 p.m. 911 hangup at Oak Terrace.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

12:37 a.m. Suspicious event at Colchester Point Road and Windemere Way.

1:00 a.m. Suspicious event at Heinberg Drive and Plattsburg Avenue.

4:06 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Roosevelt Highway and Raymond Road.

4:46 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

7:49 a.m. Public speaking at Heineberg Drive.

11:35 a.m. Traffic hazard at Roosevelt Highway and Mountain View Drive.

12:40 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Holy Cross Road and Porters Point Road.

12:56 p.m. Found/lost property at Prim Road.

1:16 p.m. Threats/harassment at Prim Road.

1:45 p.m. Lock down drill at Laker Lane.

2:25 p.m. Agency assist at Blakely Road.

2:44 p.m. School resource officer activity at Laker Lane.

3:05 p.m. Public assist at Julie Drive and Williams Road.

4:16 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

4:35 p.m. Public assist at Beach Road..

5:36 p.m. Identity theft at Malletts Bay Avenue.

6:13 p.m. Boating incident at Inner Malletts Bay and Marble Island.

6:27 p.m. Suspicious event at Prim Road.

6:45 p.m. Public assist at Coolidge Court.

7:25 p.m. Welfare check at Bean Road.

7:30 p.m. Public assist at Wiley Road.

8:04 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Creek Farm Road.

10:00 p.m. K9 assist at Route 116.

Thursday, Oct. 3

2:13 a.m. Suicide attempt; location withheld.

2:25 a.m. Burglary at Roosevelt Highway.

5:57 a.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

8:27 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Roosevelt Highway and U.S. Route 7.

8:47 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

9:45 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

11:30 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

9:04 a.m. Accident causing property damage at East Road.

10:09 a.m. School resource officer activity at Blakely Road.

1:44 p.m. Leaving scene of the accident at Church Road.

2:55 p.m. School resource officer activity at Laker Lane.

5:13 p.m. Welfare check at Macrae Road.

6:02 p.m. Larceny from a person at Coolidge Court.

8:37 p.m. Suspicious event at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.

Friday, Oct. 4

1:47 a.m. K9 assist at Saint George Road and I-89.

2:10 a.m. Accident causing property damage at College Parkway and Campus Road.

5:10 a.m. Traffic hazard at Prim Road and Bean Road.

7:12 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

7:35 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at College Parkway and Campus Road.

8:16 a.m. Boating incident at Lake Champlain and Cave Island.

10:35 a.m. Drugs at Laker Lane.

10:54 a.m. False information to police at Roosevelt Highway and Whitcomb Street.

12:22 p.m. Agency assist at Prim Road.

12:44 p.m. Vandalism at Colchester Pond Road.

12:52 p.m. Cat seat inspection assist at Blakely Road.

2:15 p.m. Welfare check at Pine Lane.

2:31 p.m. Arrest on warrant at Roosevelt Highway and Whitcomb Street.

4:22 p.m. Accident at Mountain View Drive.

4:33 p.m. Motorist assist at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road

6:05 p.m. Suspicious event at Giffin Court.

6:18 p.m. Suspicious event at U.S. Route 7 and Roosevelt Highway.

7:09 p.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway.

7:15 p.m. Accident at Sunny Hollow.

8:11 p.m. Medical; location withhold.

8:43 p.m. Suspicious event at Meadow Drive.

10:33 p.m. Agency assist at Jefferson Drive.

10:51 p.m. Public assist at Creek Farm Plaza.

Saturday, Oct. 5

3:06 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Macrae Road.

7:14 a.m. Property damage at Camp Kiniya Road.

7:17 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

8:15 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

8:35 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

9:02 a.m. Animal problem at Colchester Point Road.

10:57 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

11:56 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Bay Road and Sunset View Road.

1:31 p.m. Public assist at Wedgewood Drive.

1:46 p.m. Arrest on warrant at Sunderland Woods Road.

4:09 p.m. Found/lost property at Lavigne Road.

4:23 p.m. Trespass at High Point Center.

7:17 p.m. Agency assist at River Street.

7:37 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Long Meadow Village.

8:14 p.m. Public assist at Truman Drive.

8:15 p.m. Threats/harassment at College Parkway.

10:28 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

11:02 p.m. Agency assist at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.

Sunday, Oct. 6

1:02 a.m. Suspicious event at Coolidge Court.

7:53 a.m. Public assist at Wedgewood Drive.

10:18 a.m. Public assist at Roosevelt Highway.

10:49 a.m. Boating incident at East Lakeshore Drive.

11:26 a.m. TRO/FRO Service at Blakely Road.

12:18 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Mountain View Drive.

2:22 p.m. Agency assist at College Parkway.

2:39 p.m. Accident causing personal injury at Woodside Drive.

3:26 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

6:31 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road and West Lakeshore Drive.

7:39 p.m. Public assist at Camels Hump Road.

8:24 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

9:16 p.m. Public assist at Wiley Road.

10:56 p.m Suspicious event at Malletts Bay Avenue and Evening Sun Drive.

Total Incidents: 266