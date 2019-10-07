Traffic Tickets Issued: 50
Arrests:
Brittany N. Laurin, 21 — arrested on warrant
Jason J. Baker, 37 — arrested on domestic assault charge, first degree aggravated
Jason J. Baker, 37 — arrested due to unlawful restraint, first degree
Sean M. Durkin, 49 — driving with a criminally suspended license
Robert F. Bushey, 45 — unlawful mischief
Theresa C. Marking, 23 — gave false information to a police officer
Theresa C. Marking, 23 — arrested on warrant
Robert F. Bushey, 45 — arrested on warrant
Lindsey D. Bruzzesi, 35 — unlawful trespass, misdemeanor
Total Arrests: 12
Monday, Sept. 30
7:09 a.m. Agency assist at I-89 northbound, exit 16.
9:35 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at College Parkway and Campus Road.
10:22 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway.
10:51 a.m. Arrest on warrant at U.S. Route 2 and Raymond Road.
11:08 a.m. Accident at Porters Point Road.
11:56 a.m. Directed patrol at West Lakeshore Drive and Holy Cross Road.
12:20 p.m. Background investigation at Blakely Road.
1:14 p.m. 911 Hangup at Permiteter Drive.
1:39 p.m. Public assist at Shannon Road.
2:34 p.m. Background investigation at Blakely Road.
3:12 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
6:36 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at East Lakeshore Drive and Williams Road.
6:44 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway.
8:02 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
9:02 p.m. Arrest on warrant at Williams Road.
9:30 p.m. Suspicious event at Ethan Allen Avenue.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
1:47 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
2:05 a.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway.
2:08 a.m. Traffic hazard at Blakely Road and Nice Way.
3:26 a.m. Agency assist at I-89 northbound, mile marker 93.4.
4:41 a.m. Agency assist at I-89 northbound, mile marker 95.2.
6:51 a.m. Public assist at East Road.
7:02 a.m. Domestic assault; location withheld.
7:41 a.m. Agency assist at I-89 southbound, mile market 96.
7:56 a.m. Agency assist at College Parkway.
12:29 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
12:49 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at West Lakeshore Drive and 127 Access.
1:17 p.m. Disorderly conduct at Prim Road and Bean Road.
2:04 p.m. Disorderly conduct at Landing Avenue.
2:41 p.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
3:33 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.
3:39 p.m. Accident at College Parkway.
3:48 p.m. Search warrant at Prim Road.
6:46 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Grandview Road.
6:55 p.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
7:13 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Main Street.
8:11 p.m. Suspicious event at Hegaman Avenue.
9:49 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
11:08 p.m. 911 hangup at Oak Terrace.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
12:37 a.m. Suspicious event at Colchester Point Road and Windemere Way.
1:00 a.m. Suspicious event at Heinberg Drive and Plattsburg Avenue.
4:06 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Roosevelt Highway and Raymond Road.
4:46 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
7:49 a.m. Public speaking at Heineberg Drive.
11:35 a.m. Traffic hazard at Roosevelt Highway and Mountain View Drive.
12:40 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Holy Cross Road and Porters Point Road.
12:56 p.m. Found/lost property at Prim Road.
1:16 p.m. Threats/harassment at Prim Road.
1:45 p.m. Lock down drill at Laker Lane.
2:25 p.m. Agency assist at Blakely Road.
2:44 p.m. School resource officer activity at Laker Lane.
3:05 p.m. Public assist at Julie Drive and Williams Road.
4:16 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
4:35 p.m. Public assist at Beach Road..
5:36 p.m. Identity theft at Malletts Bay Avenue.
6:13 p.m. Boating incident at Inner Malletts Bay and Marble Island.
6:27 p.m. Suspicious event at Prim Road.
6:45 p.m. Public assist at Coolidge Court.
7:25 p.m. Welfare check at Bean Road.
7:30 p.m. Public assist at Wiley Road.
8:04 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Creek Farm Road.
10:00 p.m. K9 assist at Route 116.
Thursday, Oct. 3
2:13 a.m. Suicide attempt; location withheld.
2:25 a.m. Burglary at Roosevelt Highway.
5:57 a.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
8:27 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Roosevelt Highway and U.S. Route 7.
8:47 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
9:45 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
11:30 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
9:04 a.m. Accident causing property damage at East Road.
10:09 a.m. School resource officer activity at Blakely Road.
1:44 p.m. Leaving scene of the accident at Church Road.
2:55 p.m. School resource officer activity at Laker Lane.
5:13 p.m. Welfare check at Macrae Road.
6:02 p.m. Larceny from a person at Coolidge Court.
8:37 p.m. Suspicious event at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.
Friday, Oct. 4
1:47 a.m. K9 assist at Saint George Road and I-89.
2:10 a.m. Accident causing property damage at College Parkway and Campus Road.
5:10 a.m. Traffic hazard at Prim Road and Bean Road.
7:12 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
7:35 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at College Parkway and Campus Road.
8:16 a.m. Boating incident at Lake Champlain and Cave Island.
10:35 a.m. Drugs at Laker Lane.
10:54 a.m. False information to police at Roosevelt Highway and Whitcomb Street.
12:22 p.m. Agency assist at Prim Road.
12:44 p.m. Vandalism at Colchester Pond Road.
12:52 p.m. Cat seat inspection assist at Blakely Road.
2:15 p.m. Welfare check at Pine Lane.
2:31 p.m. Arrest on warrant at Roosevelt Highway and Whitcomb Street.
4:22 p.m. Accident at Mountain View Drive.
4:33 p.m. Motorist assist at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road
6:05 p.m. Suspicious event at Giffin Court.
6:18 p.m. Suspicious event at U.S. Route 7 and Roosevelt Highway.
7:09 p.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway.
7:15 p.m. Accident at Sunny Hollow.
8:11 p.m. Medical; location withhold.
8:43 p.m. Suspicious event at Meadow Drive.
10:33 p.m. Agency assist at Jefferson Drive.
10:51 p.m. Public assist at Creek Farm Plaza.
Saturday, Oct. 5
3:06 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Macrae Road.
7:14 a.m. Property damage at Camp Kiniya Road.
7:17 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
8:15 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
8:35 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
9:02 a.m. Animal problem at Colchester Point Road.
10:57 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
11:56 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Bay Road and Sunset View Road.
1:31 p.m. Public assist at Wedgewood Drive.
1:46 p.m. Arrest on warrant at Sunderland Woods Road.
4:09 p.m. Found/lost property at Lavigne Road.
4:23 p.m. Trespass at High Point Center.
7:17 p.m. Agency assist at River Street.
7:37 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Long Meadow Village.
8:14 p.m. Public assist at Truman Drive.
8:15 p.m. Threats/harassment at College Parkway.
10:28 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
11:02 p.m. Agency assist at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.
Sunday, Oct. 6
1:02 a.m. Suspicious event at Coolidge Court.
7:53 a.m. Public assist at Wedgewood Drive.
10:18 a.m. Public assist at Roosevelt Highway.
10:49 a.m. Boating incident at East Lakeshore Drive.
11:26 a.m. TRO/FRO Service at Blakely Road.
12:18 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Mountain View Drive.
2:22 p.m. Agency assist at College Parkway.
2:39 p.m. Accident causing personal injury at Woodside Drive.
3:26 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
6:31 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road and West Lakeshore Drive.
7:39 p.m. Public assist at Camels Hump Road.
8:24 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
9:16 p.m. Public assist at Wiley Road.
10:56 p.m Suspicious event at Malletts Bay Avenue and Evening Sun Drive.
Total Incidents: 266