In recognition that people’s reproductive and sexual health care can’t wait,
Planned Parenthood of Northern New England (PPNNE) launched a new telehealth program in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine to decrease barriers to affordable reproductive and sexual healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The service allows patients to access services by phone or through a private and secure video conferencing platform that connects them with the center's trusted healthcare providers.
Through telehealth, patients can access services with fewer visits or without needing to visit a health center at all, allowing providers to answer patient questions, manage prescriptions, and help patients address their sexual and reproductive healthcare needs remotely. In addition, PPNNE is still offering in-person visits when necessary.
“Planned Parenthood of Northern New England is here with you—wherever you are. As a critical component of Northern New England’s health care safety net, we continue to serve all who need us for STI screening and treatment, birth control, abortion care, and more," said Meagan Gallagher, President and CEO of PPNNE. "During a pandemic, sexual and reproductive health care can’t wait, and in these uncertain times, we're committed to caring for our patients—no matter what."
PPNNE cared for more than 19,000 patients in Vermont last year, with 12 centers across the state.
“PPNNE is doing everything we can to get our patients the information and care they need in timely and personalized ways. Whether we provide services in person, online, or by phone—we’re here with you,” said Gallagher.
According to a statement, PPNNE encourages everyone to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local public health officials guidelines, including washing hands, avoiding close contact with sick people, and social distancing.
"The safety and health of patients, our staff, and our broader communities remains our highest priority as our country faces an unprecedented public health crisis. Self-isolation and social distancing are ways we can care for ourselves and each other. Our health is connected, and we can all do our part and take care of ourselves, our health, and our community," concluded PPNNE in the statement.
For more information about connecting to PPNNE through telehealth, visit www.ppnne.org or call 1-866-476-1321.