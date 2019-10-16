Despite the crisp October morning, members of the Funatics, a local pickleball group, trickled onto courts at Airport Park for one of their last pickup games of the season. Some members had already flown south for the winter but many stuck around to see whether the selectboard would approve four new pickleball courts—a dream the group has held onto for over a year.
On Aug. 28, 2018, Funatics founder Wayne Davis stood in front of the selectboard and proposed a project to build four dedicated pickleball courts and repave existing courts in Airport park. The plan was to fundraise $123,000 over the next year. If the Funatics met their fundraising goal, the selectboard agreed to approve the project, and gave the group their first donation of $100. In addition, the Parks and Recreation Department pledged to provide $15,000 from Park Capital Plan funds to supplement projected fundraising.
Since then, the group has raised $16,408 in cash donations and secured a grant from the Tarrant Foundation for $10,000, for a total of $26,408.
Although the group did not meet their fundraising goal, Parks and Rec Director Glen Cuttitta recommended to the selectboard at the Oct. 8 meeting that a change be made to the Parks Capital Plan to reallocate funds for the construction of four dedicated pickleball courts.
Pickleballers flooded the town offices to attend the selectboard meeting, where the culmination of a year and a half’s worth of fundraising, knocking on doors, and grant-writing came together.
When the board voted to approve the capital plan amendment, they received one of their biggest standing ovations.
“Tall oaks grow from small acorns,” recalled Davis with a smile. For him, the decision meant over a year and a half’s worth of work finally paid off. He hopes that the new USPA-certified courts will bring statewide or regional tournaments to Colchester, making the town one of the premier locations for pickleball.
Davis’s introduction to pickleball was a fluke. After retiring and buying a second home in Florida with his wife, Davis recalls riding his bicycle around the new neighborhood and starting up a conversation with a gentleman soaking in the sun on his lawn. “’Hey, I gotta get you into pickleball,’” Davis remembered his neighbor saying. Next thing he knew, Davis met his neighbor’s pickleball group, Gerny’s Gerkins, named after a type of pickle.
“It’s one of those things that you can pick up very quickly,” said Davis, but the game is difficult to perfect. An athlete for much of his life, Davis quickly became an avid player, eventually achieving 4.5 player status—a ranking scored out of five, determined by a panel of professional pickleball players. In addition to founding the Funatics, Davis frequently teaches clinics both in Vermont and Florida.
“It’s a life interrupter,” he said laughing. “Teach it, play it, love it.”
Davis also gave huge thanks to Cuttitta, who stuck with the enthusiastic seniors since day one. “He never gave up on us,” said Wayne.
“They’ve worked extremely hard to get to this point,” said Cuttitta about the pickleballers. In the recommendation Cuttita penned to the selectboard, he wrote, “Working with this group of residents, it is clear that they are passionate about this sport and the joy and social components this activity provides them. I have had a chance to really look at what our department provides to this age group and this amenity would provide more than any of our other programs would.”
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country, according to Davis and Cuttita. Created in 1965, the sport is similar to badminton with the net lowered to tennis-level, ping-pong style paddles, and whiffle balls.
“When you get older, there are not a lot of sports you can do,” said Davis. This season he’s taken a break from active playing to rest his knees from surgery, but he hopes to be up and ready by the time the new courts are completed.
“It checks all the boxes: fitness, socialization, getting outdoors, being active. Not too many of those programs check all of those boxes,” said Cuttita. “We want to help however we can to support folks trying to achieve those goals.”
According to Cuttita, as much as $125,000 could be reallocated from the Parks Capital Plan towards new courts and repaving. Originally, the funds were being held for development of the open space past the last baseball field at Airport Park. “The money was to remedy the drainage problem and do some improvements to the path,” said Cuttita, of the undeveloped space in back. He thinks that the department should be able to complete some temporary fixes to improve issues with drainage without going all in. Optimistically, courts could be completed by July or August of next year.