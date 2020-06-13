Meet Tequila, the Humane Society of Chittenden County Pet of the Week.
Don't let the name fool you - this mellow senior gal is more about snuggling up for a nice nap than getting the party started. Tequila is looking for a somewhat quiet home where she can take it easy and enjoy her golden years. Potential adopters should be aware that Tequila needs to be on a special renal diet and will require more supportive care as she ages. However, Tequila is more than ready to be the purrrfect companion to her new family and we hope you'll "take a shot" on this sweet lady!
Sex: Spayed female
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: ~12 years old
Reason Here: Her owner could no longer care for her
Arrival Date: 5/15/2020
Tequila and...
Cats: She lived with a cat in her previous home and may do well with another
Dogs: She lived with a dog in her previous home and may do well with another
The HSCC facility remains closed to the public at this time. If you’re interested in learning more about Tequila, please visit hsccvt.org/Cats to schedule a virtual meeting with an adoption counselor.