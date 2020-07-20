Rocco

 COURTESY PHOTO

Meet Rocco, the Humane Society of Chittenden County Pet of the Week.

He’s an extra special pup looking for an extra special home, with a family who understand his personality and needs. Rocco enjoys peace and quiet, lounging around with his people, and bouncing around with squeaky toys. He is generally uncomfortable with a lot of changes in his environment, loud noises and commotion, and new people coming and going. But once he knows you’re a friend, his silly side comes out and his little nub tail starts wagging a million miles an hour. See more of Rocco's story on our Facebook page and visit our website to schedule a meeting with Rocco!

Sex: Neutered male

Breed: American Shelter Dog

Age: ~ 4 years old

Reason Here: He was brought to HSCC because he was not getting along with the other dog in his home.

Arrival Date: 6/12/2020

Size/Weight: 85 lbs.

Rocco and….

Dogs: He has lived with another dog but may prefer to be the only dog in his new home.

Cats: He has no known experience with cats.

Children: He has lived with a child.

If you’re interested in learning more about Rocco, please visit hsccvt.org/Dogs to schedule a virtual meeting with an adoption counselor.

