Meet Charger, the Humane Society of Chittenden County Pet of the Week.
He's an extra large, extra goofy guy on the lookout for a new home! We don't know a lot about Charger's past, but since arriving at HSCC he has charmed us all with his handsome face and easy-going personality. He loves getting outside for walks or playtime with his human or canine friends, and could be a great hiking buddy. If you have room in your heart and home for a super-sized pup like Charger, he would love to meet you!
Sex: Male
Breed: American Shelter Dog
Age: ~ 3 years old
Reason Here: He was brought to HSCC after his owner passed away.
Arrival Date: 6/24/2020
Size/Weight: 104 lbs.
Special Considerations: Charger is available for foster-to-adopt for Vermont residents only.
Charger and...
Dogs: He has no known experience living with other dogs.
Cats: He has no known experience with cats.
Children: He has no known experience with children.
If you’re interested in learning more about Charger, please visit hsccvt.org/Dogs to schedule a virtual meeting with an adoption counselor.