Meet Carlos, the Humane Society of Chittenden County Pet of the Week.
This floofy fella's current 'do fits his little Lion King purrrsonality! Carlos has a bit of a wild side and would appreciate the ability to safely explore the great outdoors in his new home. He's not all about independence, however - Carlos is an A+ cuddler who craves attention from his people! If you're looking for a loving kitty companion and have the space to let him roam a bit, schedule an appointment to meet Carlos at HSCC!
Sex: Neutered male
Breed: Domestic longhair
Age: ~10 years old
Reason Here: His previous owner could no longer care for him
Arrival Date: 7/13/2020
Special Considerations: He would like to have the option to go outside
Carlos and...
Cats: He did well with a cat in his previous home and may do well with another.
Dogs: He did well with a dog in his previous home and may do well with another.
If you’re interested in learning more about Carlos, please visit hsccvt.org/cats to schedule a virtual meeting with an adoption counselor.