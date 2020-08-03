Carlos Pet of the Week

Carlos is the Humane Society of Chittenden County Pet of the Week.

 COURTESY PHOTO

This floofy fella's current 'do fits his little Lion King purrrsonality! Carlos has a bit of a wild side and would appreciate the ability to safely explore the great outdoors in his new home. He's not all about independence, however - Carlos is an A+ cuddler who craves attention from his people! If you're looking for a loving kitty companion and have the space to let him roam a bit, schedule an appointment to meet Carlos at HSCC!

Sex: Neutered male

Breed: Domestic longhair

Age: ~10 years old

Reason Here: His previous owner could no longer care for him

Arrival Date: 7/13/2020

Special Considerations: He would like to have the option to go outside

Carlos and...

Cats: He did well with a cat in his previous home and may do well with another.

Dogs: He did well with a dog in his previous home and may do well with another.

If you’re interested in learning more about Carlos, please visit hsccvt.org/cats to schedule a virtual meeting with an adoption counselor.

