This summer, you may not be able to use the restroom or dispose of trash in a Colchester park.
According to an announcement Town Manager Aaron Frank made at a selectboard meeting on April 24, the Colchester Parks and Recreation department will keep all park bathrooms closed and remove all trash and recycling receptacles this summer.
The move is in part due to the department running largely understaffed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic—four Rec staff have been furloughed until the summer programs they offer can start and the department does not plan to hire five additional seasonal workers, as they normally would.
Frank noted that since the cancellation of spring programming, which is one of the busiest times of the year for Parks and Rec revenue, the department has incurred extra expenses.
"The Parks and Rec department was the first department to really be affected financially [by COVID-19]," said Frank at the meeting. "There are only three out of eight staff for a normal year of parks maintenance. It will have a major impact on upkeep of town parks."
In addition to eliminating waste receptacles and closing restrooms, Parks and Rec staff will not mow the green belts around town this summer. Frank encouraged residents to lend a hand by mowing greenbelts near their houses if they can.
While selectboard member Jacki Murphy expressed understanding and agreement regarding the developments, she also noted worries about the potential fallback.
"I'm concerned there's going to be a greater health problem by closing bathrooms in parks this summer. I think it's going to backfire in a huge way," she said.
Other members echoed similar concerns but in reference to the dearth of trash and recycling receptacles, noting recent sightings of excessive trash and abandoned dog feces around town. Selectboard chair Jeff Bartley recalled a recent walk he took where some areas of the sidewalk felt like he was "playing hopscotch" due to the amount of dog feces.
Murphy suggested running a social media campaign to remind folks to take care of their waste and be prepared before going into town parks.
Frank suggested a "pack it in, pack it out" type of program. "I do agree with you, it's a challenge. It's just a matter of how much we can do," said Frank.
Colchester has 14 miles of bike paths, 32 miles of sidewalks and eight parks. All playgrounds and bathrooms are currently closed due to pandemic-related measures, and the department is monitoring other park amenities such as the skate park, tennis/pickleball courts, and basketball courts for proper physical distancing.