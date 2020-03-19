ST. ALBANS — Nearly 1,300 seniors in Franklin, Grand Isle and Chittenden counties rely on sit-down meals subsidized through the Older Americans Act for part of their nutrition. Those meals, provided at senior centers, veterans halls and restaurants, are now cancelled in an effort to protect people, especially seniors, from the novel coronavirus and the illness it causes, Covid-19.
The end of the sit-down or congregate meals has brought a 5-6 percent increase in the number of people needing Meals on Wheels deliveries in the past week, according to Christine Moldovan, Nutrition and Wellness Director for Age Well. Age Well is one of five agencies on aging in Vermont, which provide a range of services for seniors. Age Well serves Franklin, Chittenden, Grand Isle and Addison counties, including overseeing Meals on Wheels and the congregate meals program.
“We do expect that our need... will be increasing,” said Moldovan, creating an increased need for volunteers.
Currently, Age Well is contacting everyone who regularly attends the congregate meals or takes part in the restaurant program, which provides tickets for meals at area restaurants, to see if they have access to food, and determine if they are eligible for Meals on Wheels, 3SquaresVt or other assistance.
“We have volunteers and staff who are helping people access food if need be,” said Moldovan.
In addition to helping people apply for state and federal programs, Age Well also works with local organizations, including food shelves, and can connect people with those resources, Molodovan explained.
Not everyone who was able to participate in the congregate meals will be able to receive Meals on Wheels. The two have different eligibility criteria. The congregate meals are for seniors who have some degree of mobility. Meals and Wheels is aimed at a smaller group.
As of Thursday at noon, Age Well has providing meal delivery to 919 people in Addison, Chittenden and Franklin counties. In Franklin, 235 people are receiving and in Chittenden 500 are. Meals are delivered for Monday through Friday, although someone might receive more than a single day’s meals in a single delivery. Those in greatest need also receive weekend meals.
To protect both drivers and recipients, Age Well meals are being placed on the doorstep. The driver then returns to their car and watches as the recipient picks it up. “We are taking every precaution to keep the volunteers save as well as the recipients,” said Moldovan, adding that Age Well is following recommendations from the Vermont Dept. of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Checking on the well-being of recipients has always been a key part of the Meals on Wheels program. Molodvan said that in addition to the visual check when the meal is picked up, Age Well staff and volunteers are also calling recipients daily.
“We have very loyal volunteers,” said Tracy Shamberger, Age Well’s Director of Public Relations and Business Development. “The need is now greater than the number of volunteers.”
In Franklin County, Richford is an area of particular need, said Moldovan.
To volunteer, contact Erica Marks at 802-662-5249 or email emarks@agewellvt.org
Seniors who have used the restaurant program should contact restaurants directly to see if they will accept meal tickets for take-out meals. Some are, said Moldovan, but that is in flux.
In addition to food, Age Well can also assist seniors with accessing other services through their helpline at 1-800-642-5119.