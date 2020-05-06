MONTPELIER — Vermont is reopening outdoor recreation for those activities in which people can participate alone or with their families. At the same time, Gov. Phil Scott announced today that at-home gatherings of ten people or fewer will be allowed, making it possible for people to get together with friends and neighbors.
However, Scott encouraged people to get together only with those they know have also been following prevention guidelines such as social distancing and frequent handwashing.
In addition, outdoor gatherings, which have less risk of spreading the virus, are preferred. Gatherings should also be limited to the members of two households.
Seniors and those at high risk from COVID-19 should not be included in those gatherings. “I’m unfortunately asking these folks to stay home," Scott said.
“We need Vermonters to use some common sense during these visits," Scott said. “By being careful about who comes over, if an illness were to develop, it will be easier to trace.”
Anyone who is ill or has had contact with someone who is ill should stay home and not go out to recreate or visit with others, the governor said.
Precautions such as maintaining physical distance, frequent handwashing, coughing into an elbow or shoulder, and wearing a mask will need to continue, he said. "This virus still exists," Scott said, adding that as businesses reopen there is a greater risk of it spreading.
“Doing our part to protect the vulnerable is saving many lives," the governor said. "As difficult as this may seem, we’ve got to keep this up to protect the most vulnerable.”
Scott asked Vermonters to continue to avoid non-essential travel outside of the state and to self-quarantine for 14 days when they return.
With this relaxation of the Scott's "stay home, stay safe" order, Vermonters will be allowed to travel more than 10 miles from their home for non-essential activities.
State parks, golf courses, tennis courts, ball fields and other recreation sites will be allowed to reopen. Beaches, campgrounds and marinas will remain closed.
However, private businesses must file a plan with the Agency of Commerce and Community Development outlining how they will comply with ongoing social distancing requirements and training for employees.
Organized sports continue to be, in the words of Secretary of Natural Resources Julie Moore, "a no-go." However, informal games of non-contact sports such as tennis are allowed.
Biking, hiking, boating, fishing, hunting and other activities which can be done alone or with family are encouraged, but Moore warned “we can’t all go to the same place at the same time.”
Wardens will be keeping an eye on popular recreation sites, including trail heads, and encouraging crowds to disperse if too many people are in an area at one time, Moore said.
Vermonters, she suggested, should see this as a chance to see parts of Vermont they may not have explored before. “I challenge you to discover new parts of Vermont," Moore said, suggesting town forests and the recently added portions of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
“Every move we make has the potential to put other people at risk, even if you feel healthy," Moore said, reminding people to take steps to stay apart.
For those unsure how long six feet is, Moore said most fishing poles are six feet and most bicycles are slightly under six feet. Kayaks are usually ten feet.
While beaches are closed, parks will be open and may have more than 10 people in them as long as those people are spread out and not clustered together.
People should wash their hands thoroughly when they return home and use the bathroom before they leave, said Moore. While some public restrooms will be open, they will only be as clean as the last person who used them, she observed.
Although recreational opportunities are open, Vermont is not encouraging people from other states to come here and make use of them, Scott said.
“My message is to stay home and not come to Vermont at this time," Scott said, adding that will hopefully change soon.
“We’re opening some recreational opportunities for Vermonters; we want them to enjoy them first," he added.
Asked about marinas, Scott noted that while the marina may be closed, they are able to put boats in the water now that small teams of people who are socially distanced may resume work.
As Vermonters socialize more, being able to track the contacts of those who become sick will be key to containing the virus. Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine shared a tip from a Vermonter who keeps track of who he sees each day on his calendar. He knows who he saw, where and when. Should he become ill, that information would make tracing others who may have been exposed much simpler.
Such records, Levine said, are "not a bad idea."