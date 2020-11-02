COLCHESTER — Committed members of the youth football community in Colchester were not going to let the pandemic stop them from providing the chance for area youngsters to compete on the gridiron this fall.
While it looked a little different, the Colchester Catamounts youth program held a successful season which actually allowed kids to experience playing positions they hadn’t before and work on specific skills.
A big reason for the game actually being played was the dedication of President Steve Blair.
“Steve reached out to us, the members of the board, in early July, and said, ‘We have to figure this out. We got to make this work. We need to have football,’” said Meghan Mead, a member of the Colchester Catamounts’ board and mother of Graysen, a six-year-old first grader at Porters Point School who was very-much looking forward to his second year in the program.
“He knew that there was a huge possibility there was going to be no sports,” said Mead of her son. “We had played t-ball for the town, so he saw things were a little bit different there. And he knew that, because of the nature of football, that there was a real chance that wasn't going to happen.”
But much to the delight of Graysen, and the other Catamounts who hail from grades K-8, Blair and his colleagues were able to pull something together.
“He was so excited — absolutely thrilled to find out that it was going to happen, even if it was going to be a little bit different,” Mead noted about Graysen.
Blair, who played football for the Burlington High Seahorses when he was in high school, began volunteering with the Colchester Catamount league in 2012. Even after his son grew out of the program, Blair stayed on as a volunteer and eventually became president.
He said about 80 kids participated in the program this year, a slight decrease from the program's usual enrollment of 100.
"I believe football can be a tremendous sport for the community when it is done well," said Blair.
Games this season were played 7-on-7-style with a focus on passing the ball rather than on tackling in order to eliminate as much physical contact between players as possible.
"This style of game play gave us the opportunity to work on skills we don't typically deem a high priority," said Blair.
Catamount Football did not play other teams from within the state as usual. Instead, Colchester teams scrimmaged each other.
"Football is already all about discipline, so families and kids did well abiding by the state guidelines," said Blair.
Mead echoed that, saying, “Everybody really took their roles really well. Nobody loved sitting on the sidelines with the masks, but everybody did it so the kids could play. And it was so nice to see kids being kids, and being kids together, and doing it safely. It really felt semi-normal this fall, which was great.”
Mead said her son was disappointed that he wasn’t able to put on the helmet and pads but still thoroughly enjoyed the season, which came to a close this past Friday with the final game at the Bayside Park softball field.
“I think he had an absolute blast. We would no sooner leave the field than he was asking how many days until we were going back. And every time he came home from school, it was, ‘So is it time to go to football yet?’”
An aspiring member of the Colchester High Lakers, Graysen would go to the team’s games in the past to cheer on the varsity squad. While COVID-19 restrictions are only allowing a limited number of spectators at each game this year — typically being just a couple of family members for each player — Mead and her son were able to watch some of the Lakers’ games through live internet streams and see them playing a similar 7-on-7 touch style of football.
“I think that helped to kind of sell it to the whole [youth] program that, ‘Look, this is what even the bigger kids are doing,’” she said. “It helped make it seem a little bit more normal.”
And it surely won’t be long before some of the Catamounts are playing for Colchester High, being set up for success at that level through their time in the youth league.
“They're going to be awesome up at the Lakers,” Blair said Friday while addressing the parents before the final game. “And every one of those Lakers now, they all bleed green and gold, baby. They're all Catamounts.”
Blair also praised the parents and volunteers who made the fall happen so smoothly, from those who helped get their kids to buy-into the new style, to the coaches, to those who helped hold the orange down-and-distance markers.
“From the bottom of my heart, from our program, from those kids over there: thank each and every one of you,” he added Friday evening.
But the praise was reciprocated from the sidelines as well.
“Steve's efforts have been phenomenal,” said Mead. “He was going to do whatever he had to do to make this program happen and be safe for everybody; he definitely put in a lot of tireless hours to make sure it did.
“I think it's pretty amazing that the program happened, and we were able to do it without ever having an incident of an exposure or anything else,” Mead added. “The plan changed constantly; every time we thought we had everything in place, something else would change, a new guideline would come out. It was Steve's top priority not only just to keep our kids safe but the families, our community, and to make sure we weren't the reason that school got shut down, that we weren't following some sort of protocol. It was great.”
To learn more about the Catamounts, including how to register for future seasons, visit colchestercatamounts.com.
