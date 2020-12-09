Opt Out is a weekly feature highlighting the outdoor places we turn to for rejuvenation and exertion, and the adventurers who inspire us to explore our local surroundings. Want to recommend an outdoor space? Send an email to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.
WILLISTON — Just because winter is here, doesn’t mean it’s time to stop playing outside.
Head to Catamount Outdoor Family Center, on Governor Chittenden Road where the pavement turns to dirt, to try a new winter activity on a vast and serene trail network.
Catamount Outdoor Family Center opened in 1978 as a nordic ski center. Since then, the center has grown to include mountain biking, trail running, fat biking and snowshoeing.
In 2019, the Catamount Outdoor Forest was created by COFC, the Trust for Public Land, COFC, the Town of Williston and a group of volunteers to protect the area’s forests, fields and wetlands. Since 2005, COFC has been operating as a 501(c)3 non-profit.
What to do
COFC’s Executive Director Kim Stinson said all winter activities will still be offered this year, including Nordic skiing, snow-shoeing and fat biking, despite the pandemic.
“We’re just waiting on snow,” she said during an interview on Monday. Since then, soft, powdered sugar-like flakes have covered most of Vermont, giving Catamount the foundation it needs to begin its winter season.
Before the recent snowfall, Stinson said mountain bikers and trail runners were still making the most of the fall season by getting after it on both single and double-track trails.
A mountain biker herself, she recommends checking out the upgrades to the bike trails that occurred this fall. She enjoys Clover’s Rollers and Trout Lilly, both Moderate trails that are about a half-mile long.
Catamount’s maps depict the center’s 20-mile network, which extends outward on both sides of Governor Chittenden Road and includes trails ranging from Easy to Expert. You’ll ski or bike through beautiful forested areas on both sides, but see a small pond on the south side.
Now that the snow is here, clip into your cross country skis and head to the Woodstrace trailhead at the parking lot. Pass the Green Shed and Haunted Forest Storage, and slide up Sandsman’s to walk along the rocky stream.
Like other Vermont nordic and alpine ski areas, COFC is required to keep an electronic record of each individual visiting the facility on any given day. Be sure to follow the check-in procedure, by filling out a contact-tracing form at the Hub or by using the online form ahead of time.
Visit the “Winter Hub”
In previous years, all winter gear rentals and pass sales took place inside a building attached to the historic Governor Chittenden’s Mansion.
“We're going miss the old building, but it being as old as it is with all of those porous wood surfaces, there was no way to safely clean and disinfect it for letting the public in,” Stinson said.
Now, COFC is using the small building in its parking lot, which was previously only used in the summer, for winter operations. It’s been expanded, and turned into a “Winter Hub,” through a Ski Area Safety grant COFC received from the State of Vermont.
A new shed, built by Jamaica Cottage Shop in South Londonderry, will house all rental equipment.
Fat bike rentals are $25 for two hours and nordic skis are $20 for a full day, but there are half day, youth, and night options as well. Rent snowshoes for $15 a day.
Advice from an expert
As the mom of an 8-year-old daughter who is just getting into outdoor sports, Stinson said she’s learned it’s extremely important to have the right gear.
“It’s as simple as having the right clothing,” she said. “Wear synthetics all year long for breathability and comfort. It’s important for kids because if they’re not comfortable, they are not going to want to go out and try it again.”
Before making an investment in gear, like bikes or skis, Stinson suggests taking advantage of places like COFC or local outdoor shops which can help you find equipment that is the right size and is easy to use.
“I definitely look towards finding ways to encourage more families and youth participation,” Stinson said. “It seems like a lot of kids get outside a little bit in school, but if families don’t encourage it, there are few opportunities.”
