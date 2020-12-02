Burlington -- Growing Places, an online course for aspiring farmers, will be offered through University of Vermont (UVM) Extension's New Farmer Program Jan. 11 -- Feb. 7.
The course, co-sponsored by the Women's Agricultural Network, is geared to individuals who are thinking about starting a farm, specialty food business or other agriculture-related enterprise. It is designed to help them better understand the realities of operating an agricultural business to enable them to make an informed decision if agriculture is the right choice for them.
Early registration is $100, if received by Dec. 22, or $150 after that date. Financial assistance is available.
For details or to register, go to go.uvm.edu/growingplaces. If requiring a disability-related accommodation to participate, contact UVM Student Accessibility Services at (802) 656-7753 or access@uvm.edu.
The course will cover goal setting, decision making, resource evaluation, financial planning and basic marketing information for agricultural products. Participants also will learn about resources such as state and federal agricultural programs and organizations that provide assistance and support for farmers.
Instruction will be offered through instructor-led presentations, readings and exercises. Participants are expected to complete weekly assignments but can do the work as it fits in their schedule.
Live, weekly Zoom meetings will encourage interaction between the instructors and other participants with an end goal of helping participants map out the next steps for starting a farm business. All sessions will be recorded.
For more information, contact the New Farmer Project at newfarmer@uvm.edu.
