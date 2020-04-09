MONTPELIER – More than 38,000 Vermonters are now receiving unemployment benefits through the state, according to the latest weekly report from the Vermont Dept. of Labor.
The number, a new record easily dwarfing the previous week’s high and the highest numbers reported during the 2008 recession, comes as the state continues grappling with the fallout of measures taken to limit the spread of the coronavirus causing COVID-19, a highly contagious respiratory disease.
According to the labor department’s weekly unemployment report, 16,400 unemployment claims were processed during the week ending on April 4, adding to the nearly 22,000 claims already processed by the labor department from the weeks prior.
Neither the most recent week reported or the week before features statistics outlining which industries were most heavily represented by the new claims, though the week before that showed more than three quarters of processed unemployment claims came from the service sector including the beleaguered restaurants and lodging industries.
State officials have previously said the number of unemployment claims in the wake of gubernatorial orders closing all “nonessential” business numbered well into the tens of thousands and had created a backlog of unemployment claims at the Dept. of Labor.
According to officials, the Dept. of Labor has added capacity to handle the influx of new cases.
Vermont, like most states in the U.S., has called for social distancing mandates and restricted certain industries to slow COVID-19’s spread and minimize the number of people with the virus at any given time in order to avoid overwhelming the state’s health care system.
Nationally, the federal labor department has reported more than 17 million Americans filing for unemployment since the COVID-19 pandemic began stalling the U.S. economy.