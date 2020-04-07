BURLINGTON – The number of known cases of COVID-19 in Vermont has grown by 32 according to the state’s health department, leading to a statewide total of 575 cases as of Tuesday afternoon.
State officials are attributing 23 deaths to complications of COVID-19, a disease resulting from a highly-contagious coronavirus now spreading through Vermont and the U.S. at large.
Within Chittenden County, Vermont’s most populous county and the center of Vermont’s COVID-19 outbreak, the state reported 308 confirmed cases of COVID-19 – 13 more than reported the day before.
The department attributes 15 deaths to COVID-19 in Chittenden County, more than half of which could be attributed to outbreaks at the Burlington Health & Rehab Center in Burlington and the Pinecrest at Essex.
While most cases of COVID-19 will bring either mild or moderate symptoms, some will experience serious and potentially life-threatening illness due to the disease.
The elderly and those were chronic medical complications are at the greatest risk of COVID-19’s most severe symptoms.
According to state officials, Vermont was starting to see the communal spread of COVID-19 slow in response to different social distancing mandates ordered by Gov. Phil Scott, including the closure of all “nonessential” businesses and in-person schooling.
In previous addresses to the press, health officials warned Vermont would likely see a spike in reported cases of COVID-19 as testing was expanded, but that Vermont was functionally “flattening the curve” and keeping COVID-19’s spread within the capacity of the state’s health care system.
“The sacrifices you’re making are working,” health commissioner Dr. Mark Levine told reporters Monday. “The projections are showing we’re actually saving lives by following these strategies.”