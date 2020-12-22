COLCHESTER — In what Chief Scott Crady said was a “step forward,” members of Colchester’s rescue squad were vaccinated last week against COVID-19.
In Vermont, Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) are included in phase 1a of vaccine distribution, along with health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.
Chief Crady received his first dose Dec. 17. Colchester’s Emergency Management Coordinator, Seth Lasker, who is also an EMT, received his first shot Dec. 19. Other members of the department also had the opportunity to be vaccinated last week.
“Like any other vaccine, my arm was sore for a day at the site of injection,” Crady said. “Other than that I felt perfectly fine. I had no side effects.”
Lasker felt similarly and said the process was very much like getting a flu shot.
“Obviously the whole process was very professional,” he said. “The only surreal part was the location in which I received my vaccination.”
Colchester Rescue personnel were administered the vaccine by UVM Health Network staff at the surge site built by the Vermont National Guard at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction.
Lasker is grateful to have received the vaccine so early in the distribution process.
“First responders, everywhere, really are on the frontline of this,” he said. “Doctors and nurses in the hospital certainly, but when you’re an EMT you're going to someone’s car or house and that’s an uncontrolled environment.”
Personnel who were vaccinated last week will return to the Champlain Valley Expo in early January to receive their second dosage, which will reinforce their protection against the virus.
There is still some uncertainty about how the vaccine will benefit Colchester Rescue. Questions about how long immunity will last and whether those who are vaccinated can still carry and transmit the virus are unanswered.
“In the next weeks and months, hopefully, we'll learn more about this,” he said. “I think there will be a lot of benefits, but we can’t say for sure right now because we don’t know yet.”
If Colchester Rescue does become immune to the virus, Crady said the department will no longer need to worry as much about staffing levels, which has been a concern during the pandemic.
“Our biggest concern has been, if we get [the virus], and some of our providers get it, how do we staff an ambulance?” Crady said.
For the last several months, Colchester Rescue has been protecting themselves and those they attend to by wearing extensive amounts of personal protective equipment. Crady said it’s like they’ve been gearing up for a mini hazmat scene.
After responding to a call, all PPE must be removed and discarded in a way that protects the wearer. In addition, all of the equipment in the ambulance must be decontaminated and cleaned.
“The biggest challenge was getting the PPE, and then training people up on how to do these deep, small decontamination lines,” Crady said. “There was a bit of a learning curve, and it had to happen fast.”
Lasker said the Town of Colchester began acquiring PPE in February, even before COVID-19 was present in the town. As Emergency Management Coordinator, he worked with other town administrators and department heads to make sure everyone had the equipment and cleaning supplies they needed.
Even after having received both doses of the vaccine, Colchester Rescue staff will continue to wear PPE. Crady said he believed many of the new practices and procedures the department has taken on during the pandemic will continue long after it is over.
“I think we’ll take the level of PPE we wear on a regular basis a little further,” he said. “We've learned so much from this. We'll recreate and rewrite our policies.”
Both Crady and Lasker encourage others to receive the vaccine when it becomes more widely available. Community members should talk with their primary care provider about options based on their personal conditions.
“I shared a little bit of trepidation about getting this vaccine,” Lasker said.” A lot of people in the country feel that right now, but I also believe in the science.”
“I took the vaccine,” Crady said. "And I think every person has different needs based on their conditions. From a doctor is where people can get the best information.”
