JOHNSON — Northern Vermont University has launched the #NorthernVermontStrong campaign, seeking to receive gifts from 250 donors by June 30, 2020. All monies raised will go toward financial aid for new and returning students.
The idea for the NVUnited Fund was spearheaded by faculty and quickly grew, with 85 donors already gifting more than $11,107. The campaign grew out of the outpouring of support for NVU heard from students, alumni and community members this spring as the Vermont State Colleges System works to right-size and re-envision itself.
NVU serves the highest number of Pell Grant eligible students in the entire Vermont State Colleges System – 46% of NVU’s students are Pell-eligible. Pell Grants are federal grants awarded to students with exceptional financial need.
“Many of these students will choose not to attend college rather than go elsewhere in the state or out of state. For first-in-family college students, a small campus and/or the flexibility of online classes, coupled with a caring faculty and strong academic support services, creates a supportive environment in which they can pursue a degree and a dream,” NVU said in a written statement.
“I am so proud and moved by the outpouring of support shown for NVU, with people expressing how much NVU means to them and their community,” said NVU President Elaine Collins. “It is especially meaningful that our faculty has helped create the NVUnited Fund as a way to demonstrate our commitment to our students. Let’s build on this momentum and truly show NVUnited!”
Anyone interested in learning more about the #NorthernVermontStrong campaign should call the Alumni Relations Office at 802-635-1657 on the Johnson campus or 802-626-6458 on the Lyndon campus or email Alumni@NorthernVermont.edu. Gifts can be made securely online at NorthernVermont.edu/Strong.