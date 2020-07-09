Every day, no matter summer or winter, Chuda Dhaurali wakes up at dawn to feed his goats.
After sliding his feet into the rubber boots he keeps on his deck, he walks down the front steps and across the gravel path to the barn.
Dhaurali, originally from Bhutan, arrived in Vermont with his wife Gita in 2009. The two of them run a goat meat business at Pine Island Community Farm in Colchester.
Since the Dhauralis started at the farm, their business has grown significantly, and this year, is their busiest yet. Dhaurali started in 2013 with 80 goats. He now has almost 400.
“I had a little experience back in my country,” he said. “My father, he had a lot of land and many different kinds of animals.”
Dhaurali, after leaving Bhutan for a refugee camp in Nepal, settled in Vermont because members of his wife’s family were already here. Vermont’s climate and landscape is not all that different from Bhutan and that familiarity was a comfort, he said.
After working in Burlington restaurants for a number of years, Dhaurali said he realized what he really wanted to do was start his own business.
“When I got here, I saw a lot of open land that would be perfect for raising goat,” he said. “But I didn’t have any money and I knew only a little English.”
Goat meat is an important part of the diet in Bhutanese, Nepali, Burmese, Indian and Pakistani cultures, but it was difficult to acquire in Burlington and Winooski, where many New Americans in Vermont live.
Ben Waterman, lands director at Vermont Land Trust, said Pine Island was started in part because there was a real need for locally-raised goat meat.
All of the goat being sold in Burlington was being shipped from places like Africa and New Zealand, he said. It was delivered freezer-burned and sold for a high price.
“We figured we could help the whole community by helping Chuda [Dhaurali] establish an operation,” Waterman said.
When 230 acres of land off of Pine Island Road in Colchester came up for auction in 2012, Vermont Land Trust stepped in and bought all of it to support Dhaurali and other New Americans who wanted to farm their own food.
“Chuda [Dhaurali] has become an amazing farmer,” Waterman said. “I think that’s in large part due to the interaction with neighboring farmers. They mentor each other, have a lot of respect for each other.”
Besides Dhaurali’s goat business, there are two other independent businesses at Pine Island: one selling chickens and the other commercial vegetables. Both are managed by New Americans.
Pine Island is also home to seven acres of community gardens that are farmed by approximately 60 families from 10 countries.
"I have two plots over there in the garden," Dhaurali said. "I grow tomatoes, cucumber and hot peppers. We get seeds from our country."
Dhaurali said his busiest season is from May to October. The season begins with the birth of babies, or kids, in the spring and ends with the slaughtering of goats for Hindu festivals in the fall.
“During that time we slaughter a lot of goats,” he said. “Maybe 15 to 20 a day. And that lasts for a week or 10 days.”
Dhaurali said he has a good relationship with many of the area’s dairy farmers. He buys many of his goats when they are kids from dairy farmers who have no use for male goats.
Dhaurali sells his goat meat to New Americans who call and ask for it. As is traditional in many cultures, buyers come to the farm and slaughter the goat themselves. The goat is then used to make many different traditional dishes, like curries and stews.
Someday, Dhaurali hopes to sell his meat to local stores and restaurants, but right now, he is busy enough.
“The New Americans living here, they spread the word,” he said. “They come from Burlington, Winooski, Essex, Colchester, even Massachusetts.”
When he isn't working, Dhaurali enjoys cooking and barbecuing with his customers and the other farmers.
"We make some barbecue and drink some beer," he said, gesturing to the open space between his house and the barn. "It is a nice place to live."