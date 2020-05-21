ST. ALBANS — The National Guard will be distributing boxes of food to families in need at the North Avenue exit of Vermont Route 127 in Burlington on Tuesday, May 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The boxes, which are put together by the Abbey Group, include dairy and produce from Vermont farmers, as well as non-perishable items and chicken.
The Farmers to Families program is the result of a $5 million grant from USDA and is being coordinated by the Vermont Food Bank.
A distribution will also take place Thursday, May 28 at the Franklin County State Airport in Highgate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The distributions will last as long as food is available.