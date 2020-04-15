Ice cream trucks may be the perfect remedy to social distancing. And who knows ice cream better than Mr. Ding-a-ling?
The Colchester selectboard approved a peddler's license for Mr. Ding-a-Ling, a fleet of ice cream trucks that toots through towns in New York, Massachusetts and Vermont.
In a statement, Mr. Ding-a-ling said that it intends to carry out business as usual, while being conscious of social distancing: "Just remember we will come to you... We can stop at everybody’s driveway or everybody’s yard."
The ice cream company is also taking special requests online and by phone.
Mr. Ding-a-ling ice cream began with one truck in 1975 and has since grown to run 66 trucks, rife with ice cream. The iconic trucks have been driving through neighborhoods in Vermont for 20 years.