MONTPELIER — At the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility (TCCF) in Tutwiler, Miss., 84 Vermont inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Aug. 3. The Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC) ordered testing of all Vermont inmates held at TCCF on Thursday and is still waiting on over 100 more results.
Testing was ordered after six inmates returning to Vermont from Tallahatchie tested positive July 28. Interim Vermont Department of Corrections Commissioner Jim Baker said if those six prisoners hadn’t been brought back to Vermont and tested, the situation in Tallahatchie would have gone undetected.
“I am grateful for our protocols here in Vermont,” he said, referencing the state’s policy that travelers entering the state from a county with more than 400 cases per million must quarantine and be tested.
The six inmates were transported from Mississippi to Vermont either because they are nearing the end of their sentence or because they are about to begin programming aimed at helping them integrate back into the community, Baker said.
The DOC and Vermont Department of Health (DOH) worked with CoreCivc, the nation’s largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities and the owner of TCCF, and the state of Mississippi to make sure all Vermont inmates were tested.
Typically, per Mississippi state policy, only those exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms are eligible to be tested for the virus.
Baker said the DOH came very close to flying Vermont tests to Mississippi, since the area is struggling to meet testing demand. But this was not necessary, as CoreCivic was eventually able to collect enough tests from its other facilities.
“Some of the tests went to a state lab in Jackson, Miss., and the rest went to a private lab contracted by CoreCivic in Texas,” Baker said. “We are still waiting for results from the lab in Texas. As you know from the national news, private labs are extremely backed up.”
Eight Vermont inmates in Tallahatchie have refused to take a COVID-19 test and are being treated as if they are positive, Baker said. Those eight inmates are currently in medical isolation by their own choice.
Fifty-three of the Vermont inmates at Tallahatchie have been identified as being at higher risk for COVID-19. “Higher risk” meaning age 60 or older, as the DOC does not typically send inmates with pre-existing conditions out of state, Baker said.
Baker said some of the 84 inmates who tested positive are currently exhibiting symptoms, but none of them are severe enough to require medical assistance outside of the Tallahatchie facility.
There are three hospitals within reasonable distance to Tallahatchie that currently have beds available in their intensive care units should the need arise, Baker said.
“It would take as long to get to a hospital in Memphis, Tenn. as it would to get from St. Johnsbury to University of Vermont Medical Center,” Baker said.
After many phone calls with staffers at CoreCivic, DOC was able to guarantee certain steps will be taken to manage the outbreak, including the separation of the positive Vermont inmates from the negative. Additionally, those who tested negative will be tested for COVID-19 again in one week, and those who are positive will receive oxygen, saturation and temperature checks several times a day.
“They are now testing staff, which is totally outside their normal protocol,” he said, since the state of Mississippi only tests those with symptoms.
DOC has also made sure positive inmates have been able to connect with their family members, and is currently working to make sure the inmates’ mental health needs are being taken care of.
“They have been victimized by the virus and need to be treated like victims,” Baker said.
DOC is looking for a medical monitor to oversee the work inside Tallahatchie and to make sure all VT DOH procedures are being followed.
Vermont’s contract with CoreCivic expires in October 2020, and Baker said the current situation could play a factor in the DOC’s reevaluation of the contract.
“Until we get our arms around this, we’re not sending anybody down there,” he said. “This is a business relationship between two groups, and the core of every relationship is trust, and as commissioner, I will have to reevaluate that trust.”
Baker said he believes the virus was brought into the facility by a staff member. This is unsurprising, he said, given the southern U.S’s inability to limit community spread.
“It’s the front door you have to protect when you are thinking about a prison,” he said.
Since January, approximately 40 to 45 inmates have been brought back to Vermont from Mississippi. Since the start of the pandemic, two trips have been made from Mississippi to Vermont.
Given the situation in Mississippi, Baker said the DOC is looking into the possibility in bringing more inmates back to Vermont, but that this is a challenge due to space constraints.
“We’re working feverishly to deal with this,” he said. “If only it were that simple.”
Baker said that as the DOC commissioner, he is personally responsible for the health and wellbeing of all Vermont inmates. He sees himself as currently responsible for the situation, though in the coming weeks and months, he could see himself reevaluating DOC’s partnership with Mississippi and with CoreCivic.
“I am personally upset about where we are,” he said. “I take my oath very seriously. If anyone owns the blame on Aug. 3, at this point in the conversation, it’s Jim Baker.”