Since the first Vermonter tested positive for COVID-19 in March, more than 900 residents have tested positive for the disease.
More than 700, however, have already recovered.
The Vermont Dept. of Health has now started including the numbers of those recovering from COVID-19 in its daily reporting on the respiratory disease’s spread in Vermont.
As of Thursday afternoon, according to the health department, 718 residents of the Green Mountain State had recovered from COVID-19 since March, representing the majority of the 916 known cases of COVID-19 reported by the health department Thursday.
The state considers someone recovered when a person who has had a positive test for the illness tells a health department staff person they’ve recovered or 30 days have passed since they were first diagnosed, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine explained Wednesday.
COVID-19 is an easily transmitted respiratory disease spread by a novel coronavirus first observed in late 2019. While the disease will result in only mild to moderate symptoms for most, it can result in severe and potentially life-threatening illness for some.
In Vermont, 53 have died due to complications of COVID-19 as of Thursday.
At the county level, 431 cases of COVID-19 had been identified in Chittenden County and 37 people have died due to medical complications caused by the disease, according to the health department’s latest reporting. The town of Essex clocks in with the 47 cases—the second highest number after Burlington. Colchester has the third highest number of reported cases at 39; Milton has 24 reported cases.
The virus’s impact in neighboring Grand Isle County remains small, with only four known cases of COVID-19 diagnosed within the county and with the health department’s latest reporting placing all of those cases in only two towns—Grand Isle and Isle La Motte.
State officials have expected the number of reported cases of COVID-19 to continue growing even as the disease’s spread in Vermont is reported to have peaked, with more intense testing and a lifting on social distancing restrictions expected to lead to more positive tests for COVID-19.