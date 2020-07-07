MONTPELIER — Approximately 2,300 Vermont businesses applied for coronavirus assistance grants on Monday, the first day applications were accepted, according to Vermont Commissioner of Economic Development Joan Goldstein.
The first round of assistance, $70 million, was split between businesses which pay rooms, meals or sales tax and those which do not, or for whom it is not a major part of their business. Twenty million dollars was set aside for the latter group and is being administered by the Agency of Commerce and Economic Development (ACCD). Goldstein said there were requests for the full $20 million on Monday.
The legislature allocated $50 million for stores, restaurants and lodgings. The Dept. of Taxes is administering that program, which had $37 million in requests on Monday. Goldstein indicated that funds from this program will likely be released more quickly, as the tax department will be able to compare filings to their records to determine the accuracy of the applications.
The program administered by ACCD will be slower to begin releasing funds, because the verification process will take longer. Goldstein said there have been problems with some applications and ACCD staff are reaching out to those applicants.
Recipients of the funds must demonstrate a loss of 75 percent in a single month in this first round of funding. The funds must also be spent this year and in ways that cover COVID-related expenses or losses, Goldstein explained. Businesses are being advised to keep receipts and records of how the money is spent for future audits.
A second round of funding will have different rules, requiring just a 50 percent loss in a single month, but will have stricter requirements, Goldstein said.