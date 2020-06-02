FRANKLIN COUNTY — Area mentoring organizations can now apply for a new round of mentoring grants from MENTOR Vermont.
These annual grants are designed to support new and existing youth mentoring programs in Vermont that match adult volunteers as mentors for youth mentees (ages 5-22) in long-term, one-to-one, quality-based mentoring relationships.
This year’s grants include funding from the Vermont Community Foundation’s Vermont COVID-19 Response Fund and will help mentoring organizations around the state continue to adapt to COVID-19 and safely provide services.
These grants are designed to fund one-to-one adult-to-youth mentoring programs serving youth in Vermont which operate at least 25 weeks of programming a year and whose matches meet at minimum one hour a week or four hours a month (depending on program model and subject to change based on the pandemic).
Potential applicants should contact MENTOR Vermont at grants@mentorvt.org to express an intent to apply. Applications are due by Aug. 7. For more information about the grant guidelines visit mentorvt.org/funding.