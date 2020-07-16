This week, the Sun will be featuring candidates in the contested primary race for seats in the Vermont House of Representatives. The candidates were asked to provide an introductory statement about themselves, and then they were asked the same five questions; all responses were collected before any were published.
All introductions and answers are authored by the candidates themselves and are only edited to comply with Associated Press style formatting along with minor spelling and grammar corrections. Candidates were asked to keep their responses within specific word limits.
Patrick Brennan is one of three Republicans running for the two seats in the Chittenden-9-2 district.
I have been fortunate to serve the town of Colchester for the last 18 years (nine terms). Being able to work with and for the people of Colchester has been a rewarding and informative experience. I have in these past 18 years served on three major committees, first as a freshman legislator, on House Natural Resources for two years, then on House Transportation for 14 years (nine as chair of the committee), and for the past two years on House Ways and means. Also, for the past 18 years I have served as a Justice of the Peace and on the Civil Board of Authority.
I have been a resident for 35 years, a business owner for nearly all of that time, and have two children (both grown and married) who have been through our terrific school system. Coaching sports from T-ball, little league, to middle school girls' softball has been one the most fulfilling experiences I have had here and allowed me to meet and interact with a tremendous number of citizens. My legislative accomplishments allow me to meet and interact with many other legislators from across the country.
Currently, I serve as chair of the Council of State Governments ERC Transportation, which involves 13 states and Canadian Provinces and also includes Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. I was honored to receive the Vermont legislator of the year award from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns and the Northeast legislator of the year from NASC -- as well as the American Council of Engineering Companies' legislative service award in 2018. These honors have allowed me to work and connect with many folks from a wide variety of fields over the years.
What inspired you to run for the House or to seek re-election? What was your primary motivation to represent your district in Montpelier?
To be quite honest, when I first decided to run, I was not a politician -- a factor that I believe has worked in my favor over the years. I was motivated by local issues at first, and as time went on, saw the need for a different perspective in Montpelier. So I bring a common sense and practical approach to the table when dealing with both legislators and legislation. I will say that Hank Schaefer, a former legislator and neighbor, was instrumental in helping me along the way -- as well as his wife, Inge. I have always advocated for a conservative approach to ensuring Vermont continues to grow and prosper while on a sustainable path.
What do you see as top priorities for the General Assembly in the next session?
I believe some of the issues that the legislature will address in the next session will be some of the following: Continue to work on clean water initiatives. carbon pricing, education financing, and alternative energy options. But I do believe the biggest hurdle we face will be the tremendous gap that will be left financially as a result of the Covid-19. These are some of the priorities that I believe legislative leadership will propose. So to be clear, not all of these are priorities that I support.
How do you believe the state should respond to revenue shortfalls in the General and Education Funds?
As stated previously, we will be facing some major revenue shortfalls as a result of the Covid dilemma. How we address these shortfalls will need to be done in a truly non-partisan way. We will all have differing ideas, but we must put Vermonters first in any decision making process. This legislator will be focused on rebuilding our economy, getting people back to work, businesses opening, and reopening our schools in a safe manner. To accomplish this, we will have to make some tough decisions. Taxing our way out of this crisis is not an option for this legislator as it will further burden those already affected. There will no doubt be some tough cuts in some of the state-supported programs -- as well as taking a close look at the size of government. It will most likely be a long and painful process, but a necessary one.
What do you see as being the most important issues facing Colchester, and how would you use your seat to deal with those?
I think that towns face some of the same challenges that the state does -- albeit on a smaller scale. They will need continued support from Montpelier on education financing issues, support on school tax payments that may be slowed by inability of taxpayers to meet their required payments, and infrastructure help resulting from deferred maintenance -- as a result of delayed funding (Covid related). I believe my tenure in the House allows me to bring certain common sense ideas to the table that can help address these problems and start a discussion that will eventually begin to bring Vt. back to normal -- both socially and economically.
What support, if any, do you plan to give to the Vermont State Colleges System?
The plight of the Vermont State system was brought to light very late in the session. To answer this question responsibly would require a lot more research and testimony for me to make an informed decision at this point. I can tell you that I do support Vt. State Colleges. They are no doubt going through a very tough time financially, and there will undoubtedly be a number of options on the table for us to consider. These may range from closure, consolidation, to a financial restructuring. I do believe we cannot keep throwing money at the issue without a long term plan for sustainability.