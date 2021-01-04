It took almost an hour after the calendar flipped for the first baby to be born in Chittenden County, but the healthy seven pounder eventually came about 19 hours after her mother went into labor.
Nora Louise Hoffman, daughter to Williston's Amy and Brady Hoffman, came into the world at 1:56 a.m. Jan. 1 at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
