WASHINGTON, D.C. — More crops and livestock, including maple sap, are now covered by the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP).
In addition to increasing the range of produce for which farmers may receive aid, USDA has also extended the application deadline to Sept. 11.
The changes came following public comment received by the agency.
A wide range of speciality crops were added to the program. Most notably for local producers, the list now includes maple sap.
A number of vegetables, many of which are grown locally, were also added. For the full list, visit farmers.gov/cfap.
All sheep are now eligible. Previously only lambs and yearlings qualified under the program.
Growers of nursery crops and cut flowers also now qualify.
Seven commodities – onions (green), pistachios, peppermint, spearmint, walnuts and watermelons – are now eligible for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Stability (CARES) Act funding for sales losses. Originally, these commodities were only eligible for payments on marketing adjustments.
To ensure availability of funding, producers with approved applications initially received 80 percent of their payments. The Farm Service Agency (FSA) will automatically issue the remaining 20 percent of the calculated payment to eligible producers. FRom now on applicants will receive 100 percent of their total payment, not to exceed the payment limit, when their applications are approved.
FSA recommends that producers, especially those who have not worked with FSA previously, call 877-508-8364 to begin the application process. An FSA staff member can help producers start their application during the phone call.