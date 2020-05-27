Police have expanded the hunt for a Fairfax man sought in a shooting in Underhill this morning to Colchester.
In a statement released early this afternoon, Vermont State Police the search for Even Labnonte, 24, now includes the vicinity of the intersection of U.S. Routes 2 & 7 and Creek Farm Plaza in Colchester. Multiple police agencies and resources are on the scene, including the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit, the Colchester Police Department, the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department and a helicopter from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
People in the area are advised to be cautious and alert while the police activity is underway. Anyone with information about Labonte’s whereabouts should immediately call 911 or the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111.
Labonte is being sought in connection with a shooting this morning in Underhill. He may be armed with the handgun used in that shooting.
Labonte is described as a slim white man, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red sweater and low-hanging jeans.