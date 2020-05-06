A Colchester man was charged with driving under the influence Tuesday evening after attempting to cross the border into Canada while intoxicated, according to a Vermont State Police (VSP) report.
In a press release issued Wednesday morning, police said Customs and Border Protection agents from the Highgate Springs Port of Entry contacted VSP with a report that a man attempting to cross into Canada “appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.”
Responding state troopers reported the individual operating the vehicle, Michael Pilon, 32, of Colchester, was driving while intoxicated and arrested him, ultimately charging the Colchester man with driving under the influence.
According to police, Pilon was released and cited to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court in June.