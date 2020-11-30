Meet Nala, the Humane Society of Chittenden County Pet of the Week!
My, what big eyes you have! Nala is a beautiful, slightly quirky girl who's looking for a family that gets her. Not one for the hustle and bustle of the big city, Nala would prefer a more peaceful place to settle in and call home. She really enjoys the company of her favorite people and loves being outside, so she could be a great companion for someone who likes to get out and explore nature. Nala also really enjoys treats — she's not picky, anything will do — so training will be that much easier for this goofy girl. We don't know a lot about Nala's previous life, but we're betting there's lots of fun and adventure in her future! Schedule a visit with Nala at hsccvt.org/Dogs to find out if she’s the companion for you.
Sex: Spayed female
Breed: American Shelter Dog
Age: ~ 2 years old
Reason Here: She was brought to HSCC when her owner could no longer care for her.
Arrival Date: 10/5/2020
Size/Weight: 92 lbs.
Special Considerations: Nala is available for foster-to-adopt for Vermont residents only.
Nala and....
Dogs: She has lived with another dog.
Cats: She has no known experience with cats.
Children: She has lived with a child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.